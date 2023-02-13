Nikki Haley is expected to announce her 2024 run for president. Meet her family.

Nikki Haley with her husband, Michael, daughter Rena, and son Nalin in the drawing room of the Governor's Mansion in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2015. Richard Shiro/AP

Former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to announce a 2024 run for president.

Her parents are Indian immigrants who both worked as teachers and owned a clothing boutique.

She and her husband, Michael, have two children, Rena and Nalin.

Nikki Haley is expected to announce her 2024 run for president on February 15.

Nikki Haley visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on January 20, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Haley previously served as the governor of South Carolina and President Donald Trump's US ambassador to the United Nations. She will be the first Republican to challenge the former president in a GOP primary election, if she announces a run as expected.

Political campaigns, and especially presidential ones, thrust the candidate's family into the public eye. Here are some of the faces you can expect to see along the campaign trail.

Haley's parents, Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa, are Indian immigrants from Punjab who both worked as teachers and owned a clothing boutique.

Nikki Haley hugs her mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, in 2010. Her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, stands in the background. Chris Keane/Getty Images

Haley's mother, Raj, studied law at the University of New Delhi. After moving to South Carolina, she earned a master's degree in education and taught in Bamberg public schools for seven years.

Her father, Ajit, earned a doctorate from the University of British Columbia and worked as a biology professor at Voorhees College for 29 years before retiring from teaching in 1998.

The Randhawas also operated a foreign-goods store in Bamberg that grew into Exotica International, a clothing boutique. Haley helped with bookkeeping as a teenager. The store closed in 2008 when Haley's parents retired after 32 years of operating the business, according to a press release from the company.

Born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa, Haley has three siblings: two brothers, Mitti and Charan, and a sister, Simran.

Haley was raised Sikh and converted to Christianity before marrying her husband, Michael Haley, in 1996.

Nikki Haley and husband Michael Haley in India in 2014. NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images

In her 2020 Republican National Convention speech, Haley spoke about the challenges of growing up in a Sikh family in South Carolina, saying that "America is not a racist country," but rather "a story that's a work in progress."

"I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants," she said. "They came to America and settled in a small Southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a Black and white world. We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave in to grievance and hate."

When she married Michael — whom she met at Clemson University when they were both teenagers — they held two wedding ceremonies, one Sikh and one Methodist.

"I was born and raised with the Sikh faith, my husband and I were married in the Methodist Church, our children have been baptized in the Methodist Church, and currently we attend both," she told The New York Times in 2010.

Michael is a captain in the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Senator Lindsey Graham, Governor Nikki Haley, Captain Michael Haley, and daughter Rena Haley talk before a deployment ceremony in January 2013. Rainier Ehrhardt/AP

Michael joined the National Guard in 2006 and was deployed to Afghanistan for 11 months in 2013. His unit, the Agribusiness Development Team, worked to help support local farmers in Afghanistan with growing crops to sustain their communities.

"Seeing him, I felt like I took my first breath in a year," Haley told the Associated Press after her husband returned from his deployment.

Nikki Haley hugs her husband, Michael Haley, during a homecoming ceremony in December 2013. Rainier Ehrhardt/AP

While he was deployed, Nikki and Michael communicated mostly by email, the Associated Press reported.

"There's a lot lost in translation," Michael said. "You don't get the emotion, the humor you get in one-on-one communication on the telephone or physically being there."

The Haleys have two children, Rena and Nalin.

Nikki Haley with her husband, Michael, daughter Rena, and son Nalin in the drawing room of the Governor's Mansion in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2015. Richard Shiro/AP

Rena was born in 1998, and Nalin was born in 2001. Haley's political career began in 2004, when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Rena, 24, is a nurse who graduated from Clemson University (her mother's alma mater) in 2021.

Nikki Haley sits with her husband, Michael, and their daughter, Rena, during her inauguration ceremony in January 2015. Richard Shiro/AP

Rena majored in nursing and minored in psychology, according to her LinkedIn profile. She now works as a pediatric nurse in South Carolina.

In July, Rena got engaged to longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson, a math teacher and high school football coach who played on Clemson's college football team as a student.

"He asked…She said yes! And just like that, we have another son. So proud and happy for both of them," Haley wrote on Twitter.

Nalin, 21, is currently a junior at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in 2017. Behind her, from left to right: son Nalin Haley, husband Michael Haley, and father Ajit Singh Randhawa. Evan Vucci/AP

Nikki posted on Twitter about helping her son move into his dorm for his sophomore year in 2021.

"Prayers that this year is better than the last Covid year," she wrote. "His class missed out on their high school senior year and freshman college year in so many ways. So proud of him but miss him already. Have a great year Nalin. We love you."

