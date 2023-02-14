Who is Nikki Haley? Former S.C GOP governor announces run for president in 2024

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley launched the presidential bid she has been teasing for weeks, tweeting out a video Tuesday saying that, yes, she is indeed seeking the White House.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," the former South Carolina governor said in the video her campaign put out a day before her scheduled announcement speech in Charleston, S.C.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador, sketches out her biography and attacks President Joe Biden and the Democrats - but says nothing about Donald Trump, at least not directly.

At the end of the video, Haley sends a potential message to the volatile Trump by asserting she will fight back against "bullies;" she also references the fact she will likely be the only woman in the Republican presidential field.

“You should know this about me, I don’t put up with bullies," Haley said. "And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

In the weeks since Haley's plans became public, Trump and his allies have stressed that she once said she would not seek the presidency if Trump did.

Haley's declaration makes her the first major Republican to challenge former President Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, as well as the first member of his cabinet — Haley was previously Trump's U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The Charleston event also comes as fellow South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott mulls a possible presidential announcement.

Haley though, has repeatedly bragged that she has "never lost a race."

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley was originally born Nimrata Randhawa in Bamberg, South Carolina.

Here's what to know about Haley:

What did Haley do as governor of South Carolina?

Haley became South Carolina's first female and Asian American governor when she was elected in 2010; she won reelection in 2014. Before that she spent six years in the South Carolina legislature.

One of her most notable acts as governor came in 2015 when Haley signed a bill ordering the removal of the Confederate flag from statehouse grounds following the killing of nine Black worshipers at the Emanuel AME Church by a white supremacist.

The Confederate flag has long been considered a sign of slavery.

"It's time to move the flag from the Capitol grounds," Haley said during a June 22 news conference.

Another act that Haley made with long term implications: She appointed Tim Scott to replace retiring Senator Jim DeMint in 2012.

In 2016, she gave the Republican response to former President Barack Obama's State of the Union. One topic she made sure to discuss: immigration.

“We must fix our broken immigration system. That means stopping illegal immigration," said Haley. "And it means welcoming properly vetted legal immigrants, regardless of their race or religion. Just like we have for centuries."

That same year, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people. Fellow S.C. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote a description on Haley for the magazine.

What did she accomplish as UN ambassador?

In 2017, Haley served as Trump's U.N. ambassador. In 2018 she unexpectedly stepped down.

During her tenure, Haley announced sanctions against Russia—a move that rankled White House aides. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow suggested Haley had "momentary confusion" over the Trump administration's actions.

"With all due respect, I don't get confused," Haley replied.

In June 2018 Haley announced the U.S. was pulling out of the UN Human Rights Council. "I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from our human rights commitments," Haley said.

What does Nikki Haley stand for?

Haley is a pro-life Republican and a supporter of Israel. She supports cracking down on illegal immigration. Haley did not support legislation in South Carolina that would have required transgender people to use bathrooms that correspond to their gender assigned at birth.

While Haley has supported Trump in the past, she has also criticized Trump, including after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Haley once said she would not support Trump's ban on Muslim immigration. Yet she supported Trump when he blocked people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. “It’s not a Muslim ban,” Haley said at the time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley 2024: What to know about former S.C governor