Nikki Haley, former SC governor and UN ambassador, joins Clemson’s board of trustees

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will serve on Clemson University’s board of trustees, the university announced Tuesday.

Haley served as governor from 2010 to 2016 and as United Nations ambassador under former President Donald Trump.

“Ambassador Haley’s love of country, leadership skills, commitment to education, and passion for Clemson University will serve the Board well,” said Board Chair Kim Wilkerson.

Haley is a Clemson alumnus, and her daughter Rena also graduated from the Upstate university.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.