Can Haley beat Trump? See what new polls say
CNN’s Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten discusses new polls that show GOP candidate Nikki Haley may be chipping away at former President Donald Trump’s lead in the presidential race.
CNN’s Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten discusses new polls that show GOP candidate Nikki Haley may be chipping away at former President Donald Trump’s lead in the presidential race.
Four GOP hopefuls squared off in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday night, while former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, opted out again.
The former South Carolina governor has momentum on her side, but with Trump maintaining his runaway lead, does she have a shot at the GOP nomination?
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
Mercedes' introducing AI-powered virtual assistant at CES. Shown in the Concept CLA electric sedan with Unity game-engine graphics.
Blue Origin's first New Shepard launch in over a year is set to take place on Tuesday. You can watch the livestream here.
Jason Kelce took full responsibility for a false-start penalty that ended up costing the Eagles four points.
In 2023, the Hollywood strikes brought the industry to a complete halt.
Why the famed skin doctor has learned to delegate household tasks — and what her kids think of her pimple-popping videos.
At $300, the K.O. II is pretty reasonably priced for what it can do. Despite some quality assurance issues, the EP-133 proves cool doesn't have to be costly.
Investors stayed upbeat on the prospect for interest-rate cuts despite warnings those hopes are overdone.
If your team is bad at QB, be angry it didn't pursue Lamar Jackson.
The 2024 Honda Passport is a midsize two-row crossover designed for those who need lots of room, offering the cabin space of a Pilot with fewer seats.
Xfinity says it suffered a data breach in October with attackers likely obtaining usernames, hashed passwords and potentially other sensitive information.
Carryover 2024 Chevy Traverse Limited sold alongside all-new 2024 Traverse. UAW strike delayed production of all-new third-gen Traverse.
Meta's Oversight Board has published its decision for its first-ever expedited review, which focused on content surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.
The US stock market has had a great year, fueled by megacap tech stocks. For many professional investors, however, this one-sided trade has created a headache trying to keep up.
Autoblog's expert list of the best large SUVs, including three-row, crossover, traditional body-on-frame, luxury and off-roading models.
The market rally over the last month hasn't been driven by the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks, a promising sign that it has legs.
With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, this is a can't-miss deal.
On top of fighting (and losing to) Epic Games over Play Store antitrust concerns, Google has been fighting a similar lawsuit filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2021.