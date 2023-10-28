Nikki Haley goes after Trump on Israel. Here's what the other 2024 GOP candidates said.

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump told a group of Jewish Republicans on Saturday that he stands behind Israel "100 percent" after GOP rival Nikki Haley said the volatile ex-president can't be trusted to stay the course.

"We all know what Trump did in the past − the question is, what will he do in the future?" Haley told the Republican Jewish Coalition, citing his recent criticisms of Israel in the wake of the war with Hamas.

Haley made the most direct critique of the front-running Trump during a coalition forum in Las Vegas featuring major GOP presidential candidates − one of whom, former Vice President Mike Pence, used the occasion to announce he is dropping out of the race.

Haley: Trump has too much 'chaos'

US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summit on October 28, 2023 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In her speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition, Haley lauded Trump's record on Israel in the first term. But his problems in 2024, including the prospect of four criminal trials and Trump's threats of retaliation, augur poorly for Israel and the world in a second term.

"The stakes couldn’t be higher," Haley said. "And given those stakes, we cannot have four years of chaos, vendettas and drama."

She added: "Eight years ago, it was good to have a leader who broke things. But right now, we need a leader who also knows how to put things back together."

Christie: Beware candidates who say they're 'never wrong'

Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has been Trump's most vociferous critic on the campaign trail, took a more subtle approach before the Republican Jewish Coalition.

"Beware of the candidates who say they are never wrong," Christie said at one point, declining to name the former president.

Christie also told the Trump-friendly crowd that this is "much too serious a moment for unserious people," drawing a few books from the audience.

DeSantis reaffirms support for Israel

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on October 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit features the top GOP presidential candidates who will face their first test on the road to the Republican nomination with the Iowa Caucuses on January 15, 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is battling Haley for second place in many state and national polls, promoted his gubernatorial record of helping Israel and opposing its enemies.

"We stand with Israel!" DeSantis said. "The United States will have their back!"

Trump, Netanyahu, Hamas

Earlier this month, some of the GOP challengers went after Trump for comments just days after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Trump criticized Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his military leadership; he also described the militant group Hezbollah as "very smart."

Hours before the Las Vegas event, Trump re-affirmed the Hezbollah comment. He posted a news article that had a headline saying: “Hezbollah Is Smart - And So Is Trump”

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Trump and Jewish Republicans

Trump did not mention those comments in his speech, and instead extolled his pro-Israel record while in office.

"After decades of broken promises by past leaders, I kept my promise, recognized Israel's eternal capital, and opened the American Embassy in Jerusalem," Trump said.

As for the ongoing war with Hamas, Trump said: "To every Israeli and every American touched by these barbaric activities: We love you, we're with you, we grieve with you, we share your anger and we stand with you 100 percent."

Scott: Call evil 'by its name'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on October 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit features the top GOP presidential candidates who will face their first test on the road to the Republican nomination with the Iowa Caucuses on January 15, 2024.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said all Republicans are morally obligated to support Israel and oppose Hamas.

Said Scott: "We have a calling, a duty, to recognize evil and to confront it and call it by its name."

Ramaswamy, Burgum shift blame

US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summit on October 28, 2023 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Among the other candidates, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy used his RJC appearance to dispute rivals' criticisms that some of his views are "anti-Israel."

Like the other GOP candidates, Ramaswamy denounced expressions of anti-Semitism that have surfaced since the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, and said Israel should destroy Hamas and other enemies.

Ramaswamy also criticized aspects of Israeli security, and said the U.S. may have contributed to "intellectual inertia" that made it vulnerable to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum echoed other candidates by claiming that President Joe Biden's administration is giving too many concessions to Iran, a patron of Hamas and enemy of Israel.

US Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summmit on October 28, 2023 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

