Nikki Haley to headline CNN town hall June 4 in Iowa in 2024 GOP presidential series

WASHINGTON - Nikki Haley gets her CNN town hall next month in Iowa.

Two weeks after a contentious event with Donald Trump, CNN announced Wednesday that Haley will headline a "presidential town hall" in Iowa on June 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

"The event will be the second in CNN’s series of Republican presidential town halls for the 2024 cycle," the network said in its announcement.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper will moderate the Haley town hall. "The Iowa venue will be announced in the coming days," the network said.

The Iowa caucuses will be a key part of the 2024 Republican presidential race that figures to include Haley, Trump, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins moderated the May 10 Trump town hall that included several arguments and harsh exchanges; CNN took criticism for giving Trump such a platform, though the network said it will host similar events for other candidates.

