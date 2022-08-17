Nikki Haley to highlight Cheshire GOP dinner

Aug. 17—Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is expected in Cheshire County for a GOP dinner event on Sept. 23.

Richard Merkt, chairman of the Cheshire County Republican Committee, said Wednesday the intent of the event is to highlight the significance of women in the Republican Party.

Haley, who served as South Carolina's first female governor from 2011 to 2017 and ambassador from 2017 to 2019, is slated to speak at the dinner, which will also be attended by Kelly Ayotte, former U.S. senator for New Hampshire, Merkt said.

Dinner will be at 7 p.m., with a separate reception preceding it at 6 p.m. at the Keene Country Club at 755 West Hill Road. Anyone interested can purchase tickets for either or both on the committee's website, www.nhgop-cheshire.org/

The Cheshire County Republican Committee will also hold its annual Reagan-Coolidge Barbecue Aug. 28 at Wheelock Park, according to a press release from the committee.

The event, which will be held at the park's horseshoe pavilion, is open to the public and is scheduled for 12 to 3 p.m.. Jerry Sickels, vice chairman of the Keene City GOP Committee, said all congressional and senatorial candidates of the Republican Party in the 2022 election are expected to appear and speak.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.