Nikki Haley Hit With Brutal Question From Voter After 'Last Night's Slavery Thing'

Nikki Haley offered a waffling, noncommittal response when asked by a voter to explicitly state that she would not accept an offer to be Donald Trump’s vice president.

“This is a chance to redeem yourself after last night’s slavery thing,” an attendee said to the Republican presidential contender at a town hall event in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. “Would you be able to say categorically that you will not accept being Trump’s vice president?”

The voter also told Haley that on “moral clarity,” she was coming up short, according to CNN’s Eva McKend.

Haley, who served as U.N. ambassador under Trump, left the door open in her response.

“I could say to you what you want to hear, and you could go check that box and go do whatever. But I’m going to continue to tell you my truth, and the truth that I have always told the truth, even when I was in the administration,” she said. “President Trump and I worked well together. Why? Because I told him the truth.”

Specifically addressing the vice presidency, she said: “I’ve said before. I don’t play for second. I’ve never played for second. I’m not gonna start now.”

Voter: This is a chance to redeem yourself after last night's slavery thing. Would you be able to say categorically that you will not accept being Trump’s VP?



Haley: pic.twitter.com/JeJ6wmZBI5 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 29, 2023

The former South Carolina governor received fierce backlash after she declined to mention slavery when asked to give the cause of the American Civil War during a Wednesday night campaign event in Berlin, New Hampshire.

She backtracked on Thursday morning, telling The Pulse of NH radio station, “of course the Civil War was about slavery.”

At another event on Thursday, Haley said she would pardon Trump if she won in 2024 and if he was found guilty of a crime.

“What’s in the best interest of the country would be to pardon him, so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him,” she said at a campaign stop in North Conway.

Haley’s campaign has picked up steam in recent weeks. But despite surging up in the polls, she lags behind the former president, the faraway front-runner of the pack.

Many of Trump’s MAGA-world allies and advisers are reportedly urging him not to consider Haley as a running mate.

The former president has been indicted four times on a total of 91 felony counts in two federal and two state-level cases.

