Nikki Haley to hold Charlotte rally ahead of Super Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is making a stop in Charlotte ahead of the North Carolina Primary Election.

On March 1 at 7:30 p.m., Haley will be at Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch on Griffith Street, according to Eventbrite.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the free event is scheduled to run for 2 hours.

The rally comes less than a week after Haley’s loss to former President Donald Trump in her home state of South Carolina’s Republican Primary, where she garnered 39.52% of the vote.

Live Election Results: Trump wins South Carolina, beating Haley in her home state

The former UN Ambassador is not backing down, though.

“I know 40% isn’t 50%,” Haley posted on social media, echoing her post-primary speech. “But I also know that 40% is not a small number. Americans deserve a choice in this election, and I have a duty to give it to them.”

Early voting for the N.C. Primary Election ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, and N.C. residents can register to vote at early voting locations. The primary will be held on Tuesday, March 5. Voters will be required to show a photo ID.

To learn more about the upcoming primary, check your voter registration, see photo ID requirements and more, visit the NC Board of Elections website.

