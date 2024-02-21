Nikki Haley to hold rally in Grand Rapids Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be making a stop in Grand Rapids the day before the Presidential Primary in Michigan, the Detroit News reports.

Haley’s rally starts at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Amway Grand Plaza. Michigan’s presidential primary in Michigan is on Tuesday, but early voting has already started and runs through Sunday.

New Hampshire and Nevada have already held presidential primaries, in which former president Donald Trump won both Republican races. South Carolina, Haley’s home state, will hold its Republican Presidential Primary Saturday. The Associated Press reports that polls suggest she is a major underdog in not only South Carolina, but the 16 “Super Tuesday” contests to follow.

However, Haley has said she’s not backing down. Her campaign is spending over $500,000 on a new television advertising campaign set to begin running Wednesday in Michigan. Her visit to Grand Rapids is part of an 11-stop, 7-day tour across Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Washington, D.C., North Carolina and Massachusetts, the AP reports.

Tickets to Haley’s Grand Rapids rally are free.

