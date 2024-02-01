Is Nikki Haley on Indiana's presidential primary ballot? Here's what we know

The presidential primary election in Indiana is still months away, but debate has already started over who will be on the ballot.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night posted on the conservative social media platform Truth Social that his primary opponent Nikki Haley will not be on Indiana’s presidential primary ballot because she missed the deadline and did not get enough petition signatures.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, shared Trump’s post and declared that “Indiana is Trump Country.”

“Nikki Haley didn’t get enough signatures,” Banks wrote on X. “It’s over. She needs to do what’s best for America and call it quits.”

Haley, in a post on X, called Trump “confused.”

But did Haley get enough signatures to make the primary ballot in Indiana? The filing process for the state’s May 7 primary runs through next Friday.

IndyStar reached out to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office to ask if Haley had submitted petitions and the office did not immediately answer. Haley’s campaign also did not immediately answer an IndyStar query as to whether she had submitted petitions to Indiana.

Here’s what we know:

Indiana 2024 Presidential primary deadlines

According to Indiana’s 2024 calendar for federal, statewide and local elections, presidential candidates had a deadline of Tuesday to submit petition signatures for verification to county voter registration offices.

Presidential candidates still have until Feb. 9 to file their declaration of candidacy and verified petitions to be placed on the May primary ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s 2024 election calendar. This story will be updated.

