Daily Briefing: Nikki Haley lost her home state primary

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was banking on the results of her home state's primary to turn the 2024 GOP race around — but it wasn't even close. Also in the news: People attended a candlelight vigil in memory of Nex Benedict, an Oklahoma teen killed in a school fight, and what to know about draining funds for migrant resources in San Diego.

After so many losses, why is Nikki Haley still in the running?

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley conceded South Carolina's GOP presidential primary to former President Donald Trump Saturday night, who was leading her by around 20 percentage points when she took the stage.

The takeaway: Haley's chances of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are vanishing fast. But Haley isn’t giving up — at least not yet.

Haley has pledged to remain in the GOP presidential race until at least Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one territory will vote on March 5. More than half of the delegates needed to win the GOP nomination will have been awarded after that day.

Trump has an overwhelming lead in nearly all of the upcoming contests, and without the victory in South Carolina or a dramatic event that changes the course of the competition, Haley will not have the momentum she needs to pull off an upset anywhere else.

So why stay in the race against those odds? Haley’s candidacy is as much about shaping the future of the Republican Party as it is about standing up to Trump.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and his cabinet resign

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and his government resigned Monday in a move that could signal a willingness by Palestinian leadership to back reforms seen as necessary by the U.S. to revitalize the governing body for a role in the Gaza Strip when the war there eventually ends. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether to accept Shtayyeh and his cabinet's resignation. Read more

Oklahoma City mourns Nex Benedict

Hundreds of people gathered in Oklahoma City on Saturday to pay tribute to Nex Benedict, a teenager whose death following a fight inside a high school bathroom sparked widespread heartbreak and outrage across the nation. Interest in the high school sophomore's death has swelled over the past week, particularly because of Nex's gender-expansive identity and claims of what led up to the fight at Owasso High School on Feb 7. Although the exact details of the fight remain unclear, the teen's family and friends have said Nex was routinely bullied because of their gender identity. Read more and see photos from the vigil.

Desha Love participates in a community candlelight vigil on Feb. 25, 2024, in Owasso, Oklahoma, for Nex Benedict.

What to know about a measles outbreak in Florida

New reports bring the total of measles infections to eight, just days after Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo contradicted federal and medical professional guidance to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious and preventable disease at an elementary school. In a letter, Ladapo had said Manatee Bay parents and guardians could decide whether to send their children back to school, a statement that conflicted with federal and medical professional recommendations that children from the school should remain at home to prevent the spread of measles. Florida is now one of 11 states that have seen measles cases this year.

San Diego struggles to fund migrant arrivals

Hundreds of migrants were dropped off Friday at a San Diego bus stop instead of at a reception center that had been serving as a staging area because it ran out of local funding sooner than expected. The incident shows how even the largest city on the country's southern border is struggling to cope with the unprecedented influx of people. Migrants who would have had a safe place to charge their phones, use the bathroom, eat a meal and arrange to head elsewhere in the U.S. were instead left on the street as migrant aid groups scrambled to make makeshift arrangements. Read more

Texas AG Ken Paxton sued a Catholic migrant aid organization for alleged "human smuggling."

Photo of the day: Billie Eilish's Sharpie highlights the SAG Awards

Actors lived their best lives Saturday night at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Wanting to remember this moment, Melissa McCarthy first asked pop star Billie Eilish onstage to sign her dress, but the singer responded, "I don't want to ruin it." Eilish did agree to sign McCarthy's face. Here are more top moments from the SAGs.

Billie Eilish signs Melissa McCarthy’s forehead as they present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series during the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

