Nikki Haley Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Racism In America

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made the eyebrow-raising claim on Tuesday that America is not and never has been a racist country.

“We are not a racist country,” the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade after finishing third in the Iowa caucuses behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We’ve never been a racist country,” she added, just a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Our goal is to make sure today is better than yesterday. Are we perfect? No,” Haley continued. “But our goal is to always make sure we try to be more perfect every day we can. I know, I faced racism when I was growing up but I can tell you today is a lot better than it was then.”

"We've never been a racist country."



— Nikki Haley rejects Joy Reid's claim that Haley placed third in the Iowa caucuses because she is "a brown lady ... in a party that is deeply anti-immigrant," and rejects any claim that the GOP is a racist party pic.twitter.com/a3yRqK82em — The Recount (@therecount) January 16, 2024

Haley’s comment came after she dismissed MSNBC anchor Joy Reid’s suggestion that Haley wouldn’t secure the GOP nomination because “she’s still a brown lady that’s got to try to win in a party that is deeply anti-immigrant.”

Last month, Haley caught heat for failing to mention slavery when a voter asked her about what caused the Civil War.

Critics on X explained why Haley was wrong with her new hot take:

Nikki Haley also believes America “has never been a racist country”.



Worse, she claims she “faced racism growing up”.



It really takes some neck to say this racist bullshit in public.

pic.twitter.com/PRh51eHPQ3 — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) January 16, 2024

She's never heard of Rosa Parks? — Turnip (@Turnip_Votes) January 16, 2024

Nikki Haley saying America has "never been a racist country" is amazing. These right wingers want us to focus on the progress we've made on race, but then deny there was anything to progress from — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) January 16, 2024

Not only have we *never* been a racist country, Nikki Haley has already proven the Civil War was caused by bad vibes. https://t.co/ojxjncve6z — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 16, 2024

Nikki Haley has said that the United States has-



"Never been a Racist country."



The massacred Indigenous Indians, abducted African slaves and their millions of ancestors who struggled against segregation and apartheid might disagree.



What an idiot. pic.twitter.com/lqlSWNUDCm — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) January 17, 2024

Haley: “We’ve never been a racist country.”



In her home state of SC, there were 156 known lynchings of Black people between 1882 and 1968 alone. In the same time span, there were 3446 in America.



These are only what is recorded. Nikki Haley is a liar.pic.twitter.com/wqqlhuc9mF — Southern Sister Resister - Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) January 16, 2024

"We've never been a racist country."



Nikki Haley attempts to erase the entire history of slavery, and the systematic genocide of Native Americans in the United States.



Which America is she pandering to?pic.twitter.com/2jn2jiemfe — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 16, 2024

Nikki Haley: "We've never been a racist country.”



I wish this wasn’t a real quote. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) January 17, 2024

Bro: "I'll take medicine for $2000, Alex."



Alex: "In this clip, Nikki Haley goes from 'We've never been a racist country' to 'I know, I faced racism when I was growing up.' in less than 15 seconds."



*slamming buzzer*



Bro: "What is cognitive dissonance?" https://t.co/heHwtYI4eRpic.twitter.com/bXdqdk4zH2 — Brosephus (@Brosephus4) January 16, 2024

One day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Nikki Haley says “we have never been a racist country.”



Got it ✍️ pic.twitter.com/2V1pRNb8xl — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) January 16, 2024

