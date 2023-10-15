Nikki Haley is making Vivek Ramaswamy her foreign policy foil. And New Hampshire voters are into it.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — It was a total free-for-all.

GOP presidential contenders talking over one another, disrespecting their competitors, refusing to take turns. Cordelia Currier was disappointed in the candidates’ conduct after viewing the second Republican primary debate.

So she watched it again. Currier still had trouble assessing the candidates’ platforms. But she came away with a positive view of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who for the second debate hammered entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy over his foreign policy positions.

“She swept the floor with him very well,” Currier said. “He doesn’t have the experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The lifelong Republican used to rely on her party’s televised debates to decide how to vote in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Now, though, Currier is seeking the contenders out in person.

Although she had not committed to a candidate yet, Currier was about to hear from Haley during a Thursday town hall at the Rochester American Legion. If the election were held now, Currier says Haley is the one she would vote for.

Haley hits Ramaswamy on foreign policy experience

Haley’s hits on Ramaswamy during the debates have provided the former U.N. ambassador with a vehicle to showcase her foreign policy experience. She has surged to second place in New Hampshire – a state where undeclared, independent voters can cast ballots in either major party’s presidential primary.

In one such confrontation at the second GOP debate, she told Ramaswamy TikTok is “one of the most dangerous social media apps” in existence before she asserted in an exasperated tone: “Honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say.”

Ramaswamy’s campaign told USA TODAY the following week that the candidate, whose support has been in the single digits ever since, may opt out of participating in the next one.

The political newcomer has borne the brunt of the blows in the first two debates, with more established Republicans on the stage, including former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, lining up to discredit the businessman.

Yet, none of the jabs have landed in quite the same way as Haley’s foreign policy-based punches.

“You want to go and defund Israel, you want to give Taiwan to China. You want to go and give Ukraine to Russia,” she told him at the first debate, barreling through Ramaswamy’s objections that she was mischaracterizing his views.

“Under your watch, you will make America less safe,” she added. “You have no foreign policy experience and it shows.”

Ramaswamy hits back

In an interview on Saturday before his appearance at USA TODAY's town hall forum in Exeter, Ramaswamy said he's still weighing his participation in the next debate. He accused Haley of attacking him, instead of laying out her vision, called on her to release her tax records and suggested that she may have engaged in corruption.

"My view is that Nikki Haley should get nowhere near the White House," he said, repeating the line of attack he used on "Hannity" about her connections to Boeing.

Ramaswamy told host Sean Hannity on the Fox News show Haley should be disqualified from being president during a time of war because she previously served on the board of the defense contractor and collected stock options. He said Haley "is in a position to get wealthier from war” between Israel and Hamas.

Haley joined the Boeing board in 2019 after she left the Trump administration and resigned from the role in 2020, when she opposed a COVID-era bailout for the Virginia-based aerospace company.

"Vivek sells out Israel and sounds like a member of the Squad. It’s not surprising that he would also trash America’s defense companies that build the equipment that keep our soldiers safe," a Haley campaign spokesperson told USA TODAY on Saturday.

Can Haley become the alternative to Trump?

Donald Trump maintains a commanding lead in New Hampshire, with his detractors unable to coalesce around a single alternative. But the race took a step in that direction last week when former GOP Rep. Will Hurd suspended his campaign and endorsed Haley in a social media post that cited her grasp of national security challenges.

Voters across the state were buzzing about Haley afterward, including registered Democrats who dropped their party affiliation to be able to vote in the Republican primary.

“I'm probably going to vote for her, which is amazing, because I've never done this in my life,” said Hella Ross, an unaffiliated voter who attended Haley’s event in Rochester. “I’ve even donated to her, a little bit, and I've never donated to a Republican candidate before – the only other one was Will Hurd.”

Trump’s lead over his competitors in the GOP race is not as wide in New Hampshire as it is overall, but catching up to him will be a feat. The former president is up by 45 percentage points in Real Clear Politics’ national polling average. He has a 31-point advantage in New Hampshire.

In a Suffolk University survey conducted in partnership USA TODAY and The Boston Globe, the former president was at 49% in New Hampshire with potential Republican primary voters. Haley was in second place at 19% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in third at 10%. No other candidate had double-digit support in the survey that was conducted after the second presidential debate.

The primary election in New Hampshire, expected to take place in late January, is still more than three months out, and even the most politically active residents say they have not had a chance to meet all the GOP candidates. Most contenders for the Republican nomination are campaigning heavily in Iowa, which has the first caucus, and spending time, to a lesser degree, in the early voting state of South Carolina.

In the crowd of approximately 100 people in Rochester, roughly a dozen attendees raised their hands when Haley asked who had seen her speak before. She then launched into an almost 8-minute introduction of herself before diving into the issues in her foreign-policy heavy stump speech.

Veteran Ron Currier said as he attended the event with his wife, Cordelia, that he has not been impressed with the field of candidates but is intrigued by Haley.

Echoing an argument that Haley has been making on the trail about electing the first female president, the Stafford, N.H resident said, “We haven’t been working in the White House, men… Maybe it's time to put a woman in charge, in all seriousness.”

Currier appreciates that Haley, 51, is younger than the two most recent presidents. “And by what I saw in the debate, she's got some fire to her. And I like that,” he said.

New Hampshire voters are taking notice

Exeter, N.H. resident Julie Vaux, 85, was the first person to line up to see Haley at a USA TODAY town hall on Thursday evening in her hometown. She showed up three hours before the event’s start time and waited outside in a camping chair until the venue opened.

Vaux said in an interview that she was a Ramaswamy supporter who switched her allegiance to Haley after watching the first debate.

Ramaswamy, 38, seemed angry, came off like a bully and was too cocky. “It turned me 180,” Vaux said.

'She's definitely making an impact'

After the last debate, Trump derided Haley as a “birdbrain” and posted a photo to social media of a birdcage and a bag of bird seed she says his campaign delivered to her hotel room door.

Trump has not participated in any of the debates, so far, which has served as a catalyst for the on-stage bickering between his rivals.

In Concord, in the shadow of the New Hampshire State House as the filing period to appear on the state’s ballot opened, Vaughn Annis, a registered Republican who lives in Henniker, said he was put off by the second debate, in particular, when candidates talked over one another.

“I’m an old Reagan Republican, when I believe…you don’t say nasty things about other Republicans,” he said.

Annis, a retired chemical engineer and veteran, said he’ll wait until closer to the primary to make a final decision but Haley, DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott appeal to him.

He said he likes that Haley’s husband is a military man like himself and praised her conservative background. “I like her spunk.”

GOP candidates will have another shot at winning over voters at a Nov. 8 debate in Miami that they must have at least 70,000 unique donors and 4% support in multiple polls to participate in.

Ross, the Democrat who switched her registration to unaffiliated, said it would help Haley gain traction if other low-polling candidates in the race such as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum dropped out of the race in the next several weeks.

Trump was in New Hampshire last Monday, and Ross said she suspects Haley’s rise in the polls brought him back to the state.

“He's calling her names. So she's definitely making an impact,” Ross said. “And I'm hoping that if she does really well in New Hampshire, then the rest of the country will get on board when they see what she’s all about.”

Contributing: Karissa Waddick

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley is making Vivek Ramaswamy her foil — it's working in N.H.