Nikki Haley meets voters over bacon and eggs

This is a joint project between Nexstar Media Group and Syracuse University.

AMHERST, N.H. (NEXSTAR) – Before New Hampshire voters head off to the polls, they need to grab some breakfast first. That’s why presidential hopefuls like Nikki Haley are meeting voters where they are, local diners.

New Hampshire has long been known as a state where candidates get to meet potential supporters face-to-face.

“I think it’s really good to see they’re just human, normal people,” said one Amherst voter.

Haley, while behind frontrunner Donald Trump in recent polls, has locked up the endorsement of popular Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who is also crisscrossing the Granite State with Haley.

Voters at Mary Ann’s Diner in Amherst, just north of Nashua, said they feel Haley will restore calm and civility to Washington through her conduct and personality.

“She’s genuine, she talks to you, as a person. She doesn’t talk to you as she’s 25-thousand levels above you, she’s very genuine,” said Michelle Rogers, a New Hampshire voters.

“After today, I mean, I was gonna vote for her anyway, but after today, even more so. Yeah, just meeting her,” said Al Lacey of Amherst.

Haley continues to rally supporters around New Hampshire as the second threat of a Trump victory looms over her.

Ronnie Parrillo is a junior at Syracuse University studying Broadcast & Digital Journalism with a minor in Political Science. He has interned and reported for WJAR-TV in Providence, Rhode Island and is currently interning for DC News NOW.

