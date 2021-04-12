Nikki Haley: 'I would not run' in 2024 if Trump does

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
The consensus, even among his detractors, is that should former President Donald Trump decide to make another run at the White House in 2024, he'd be the favorite to win the GOP primary. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) didn't do much to dispel that notion Monday.

Haley is considered a potential 2024 candidate, but she told The Associated Press she won't enter the race if Trump launches another campaign, and was quick to say she'd support him if he did.

Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations for nearly two years, said she "had a great working relationship" with Trump and "appreciated the way he let me do my job." But some analysts think fear, rather than fond workplace memories, drove Haley's most recent answer.

Of course, neither Haley or Trump have announced they're running, and things could change significantly by the time a decision has to be made. But, for now, it seems Trump is still looming over what otherwise could be a wide open field.

