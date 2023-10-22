Nikki Haley one-on-one interview in Pella
Volkanovski and Usman both lost Saturday at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi after accepting risky fights against top-ranked opponents at the last minute.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space Industries will land its next spacecraft in Australia as it continues working with U.S. regulators to get its first mission approved for reentry in Utah, the company announced Thursday. The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last month rejected Varda’s application to land its first in-space manufacturing spacecraft in the Utah desert. Varda cofounder Delian Asparouhov told TechCrunch in a recent interview that the issue is primarily due to the three parties coordinating under a reentry framework called Part 450.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Google has partnered with banks and other lenders in India to offer loans to individuals and merchants on the Google Pay app as the tech giant broadens its Indian payments app, processing about 4 billion transactions monthly, and makes its strongest push for financial inclusion in the South Asian market. The company has partnered with Axis Bank, allowing the lender to extend loans to individuals on Google Pay and tied-up with ICICI Bank for credit lines atop of UPI to merchants, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Google Pay, told TechCrunch in an interview.
After doing their 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference last week, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back to give you their 10 most interesting players in the Western Conference this week. Later, Dan Devine interviews Shea Serrano and makes a big announcement.
With that in mind, Employment Hero, an Australia-based recruitment, HR and payroll platform, today announced it has secured AUD$263 million ($167 million) in a Series F round of funding. Co-founder and CEO Ben Thompson said that the company is aiming to be one of Australia's biggest-ever technology exports, with plans to build on its current reach which sees it process $85 billion in wages annually for some 300,000 SMEs. "We want to be recognized as an Australian business that's gone global, with ambitions to be the largest startup that's ever come out of Australia," Thompson told TechCrunch in an interview.
Filmmaker supports Spears after pop star reveals difficulties making "Crossroads" and having an abortion with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
Teams will no longer be able to conduct in-person interviews with coaching candidates currently employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs.
Peak XV Partners has invested $35 million in Neo, a fintech startup founded by industry veterans that is increasingly challenging incumbents including IIFL, Edelweiss and Waterfield Advisors, as the largest India-focused VC broadens its bets on wealth and asset management. Neo operates a suite of wealth and asset management services, serving businesses, sovereign and pension funds and large family offices and individuals with ultra-high-net-worth. The firm, which began operations in 2021, has already amassed over a 1,000 customers, said Neo founder Nitin Jain in an interview.
It's never too early in your career to pull a Tom Brady.
Los Angeles-based K2 Space is accelerating its path to orbit with fresh venture funding, new defense contracts and a satellite architecture that will be capable of delivering staggering power levels in a single launch. The company is taking what co-founder and CEO Karan Kunjur described in a recent interview as a “pretty significant contrarian bet against the market.” Although the cost per kilogram of mass has declined with the rise of new launch capabilities, like SpaceX’s pioneering work in rocket reusability, spacecraft and mission designers still face egregious mass constraints.
Reality Defender, one of several startups developing tools to attempt to detect deepfakes and other AI-generated content, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by DCVC, with participation from Comcast, Ex/ante, Parameter Ventures and Nat Friedman’s AI Grant. The proceeds will be put toward doubling Reality Defender's 23-person team into the next year and improving its AI content detection models, according to co-founder and CEO Ben Colman. "New methods of deepfaking and content generation will consistently appear, taking the world by surprise both through spectacle and the amount of damage they can cause," Colman told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Roughly eight years ago, a little-known startup called Procurify raised $4 million for its platform that hosts tools to take some of the pain out of enterprise procurement. Procurify, which is based in Vancouver, Canada (hence the investment from the EDA), was co-founded by Aman Mann (the CEO), Eugene Dong (the CTO) and Kenneth Loi (the former CCO). "We recognized a gap in the procurement market for affordable, easy-to-use procurement software," Mann told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Stratospheric balloon company Urban Sky has closed a $9.75 million Series A round to scale its Earth imaging operations and expand its data products. With the Series A financing, Urban Sky aims to build out a routine catalogue of refreshed data over highly populated areas and other areas of interest for customers, CEO Andrew Antonio said in a recent interview. In addition to the natural color optical images that it offers today, Urban Sky is developing sensors for near-infrared imagery and long-wave infrared imagery.
Creative Force, providing an AI-powered content operations workflow for large e-commerce retailers and brands, secured $8.9 million in Series A funding, on a post-money valuation of $56 million, from Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and Hearst Ventures. The Denmark-based company, founded in 2019, helps retailers and brands create content for marketing campaigns and online merchandising. Its platform enables production of the content at scale, increasing efficiency by up to 30% so that the company can focus on other things, Thomas Kragelund, co-founder and CEO of Creative Force, said in an email interview.
The Smiths have been secretly separated since 2016 — long before the infamous Oscars slap.
Anysphere, a startup building what it describes as an "AI-native" software development environment, called Cursor, today announced that it raised $8 million in seed funding led by OpenAI's Startup Fund with participation from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi and other angel investors. The new cash, which brings Anysphere's total raised to $11 million, will be put toward hiring and supporting Anysphere's AI and machine learning research, co-founder and CEO Michael Truell said. "In the next several years, our mission is to make programming an order of magnitude faster, more fun and creative," Truell told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Contract management startup Harbour today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round that had participation from co-founder Jonathan Klein, Scribble Ventures and The Palmer Company. Bringing Harbour's total raised to $20 million, the new funds will be put toward growing the startup's team of 12 and scaling its sales and go-to-market efforts, as well as supporting Harbour's ongoing engineering and product development. "The biggest challenge the digital contracting industry will face is continuing to strike the right balance between automation and augmentation as AI becomes a stronger force across all markets," co-founder and CEO Josh Elkes told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Data observability startup Acceldata today announced that it raised $10 million in an extension to its Series C round, bringing its total raised to over $100 million. New investor Prosperty7 Ventures was the sole contributor to the tranche, according to Acceldata co-founder and CEO Rohit Choudhary, which will be put toward go-to-market efforts, mergers and acquisitions, R&D (particularly in Canada, where Acceldata recently opened offices) and geographic expansion. "In the last five years, customers have added petabytes of data across their hybrid cloud infrastructures," Choudhary told TechCrunch in an email interview.