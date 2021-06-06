Nikki Haley plans Israel swing

Nikki Haley — former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., and South Carolina governor — is headed later this week to Israel, where she'll tour an Iron Dome air-defense location, and meet with top government and defense officials.

Driving the news: Haley, who is continuing policy work through her Stand For America, was invited by Pastor John Hagee to join the Christians United for Israel mission.

She and the evangelical pastor have known one another for years, and she keynoted Christians United for Israel’s annual Washington Summit 2018.

On the political front, Haley has been traveling the country doing events and raising money for 2022 House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates.

