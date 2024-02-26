Nikki Haley pledges to move forward in presidential race, despite loss in South Carolina
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.
Trump notched another primary victory, but Haley was clear that she would continue her campaign.
Nikki Haley is making a pragmatic argument that Donald Trump is a fatally flawed candidate who endangers handing the presidency to Democrats for another term.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Next up: Michigan's Republican primary on Feb. 27.
The stories you need to start your day: What to expect from South Carolina’s primary, the moon landing and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The former South Carolina governor and ex-U.S. ambassador to the U.N. suffered an embarrassing loss in the Silver State Tuesday, receiving fewer votes than the "none of these candidates" option.
Nevada Republicans made clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against President Biden in November’s general election.
