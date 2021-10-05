Nikki Haley, in Reagan Library speech, to say Democrats 'don't even believe in America'

Brooke Singman
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is expected to slam Democrats in a speech at the Reagan Library Tuesday night, saying they "don't even believe in America," and that they see the country's "flaws as more profound than its strengths."

Haley is set to address the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Tuesday evening as part of its "A Time for Choosing Speaker Series."

NIKKI HALEY SAYS BIDEN ‘IGNORED’ THREATS IN UN SPEECH THAT DID NOT MENTION CHINA, RUSSIA BY NAME

Fox News obtained Haley’s prepared remarks for her speech, in which she plans to say that Democrats, who hold the White House and the majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, "have given up on America as a colorblind society."

"They see America’s flaws as more profound than its strengths. They deny the massive progress we’ve made, and they punish anyone who disagrees," Haley is expected to say. "They are quick to praise those who attack America, and eager to attack those who praise America."

Haley is expected to say that "a large portion of our people are plagued by self-doubt or even by hatred of America."

"It’s a pandemic much more damaging than any virus," Haley will say.

Haley is expected to offer a hopeful look ahead – and a positive reflection on America’s history.

HALEY SLAMS BIDEN FOR NOT PUBLICLY DEMANDING UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ‘NOT RECOGNIZE’ THE TALIBAN

"We must not be ashamed of the American story," Haley will say. "The left is so focused on what went wrong, they miss the profound things America got right."

"The American founding remains history’s biggest leap forward for human freedom," she will say.

Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and Ambassador to the UN, stumps for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein <span class="copyright">REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein</span>
Haley is expected to offer her own personal experience, and will say she hasn’t "just seen the American story," but has "lived the American story."

"Take it from me, the first female and first minority governor of South Carolina… America is not a racist country," Haley is expected to say. "As a Brown girl, growing up in a small Southern town, I saw the promise of America unfold before me."

"As governor of South Carolina, I saw our state move beyond hate and violence, and unite to take down a flag that did not belong at our state Capitol," Haley will say, referring to her signing a law in 2015 that removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina Capitol. The move came after Dylann Roof murdered nine members of a historically Black church in Charleston.

Shifting to her work in the Trump administration as ambassador to the United Nations, Haley is set to say that she saw "that America is still the standard."

"Where we lead, the world follows," Haley is expected to say. "When we speak, the world listens."

She is set to add: "What we are, the world wants."

NIKKI HALEY ON MULTIPLE MISSIONS TO HELP GOP WIN BIG IN 2022

Haley’s speech Tuesday night comes after she has been vocal in recent weeks in her criticism of the Biden administration’s foreign policy.

After President Biden’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month, Haley criticized him for ignoring the "reality and seriousness of America’s threats and enemies," and for not calling out certain countries by name – "China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Afghanistan, and terrorism, to name a few."

Haley’s public presence has led to mounting speculation on whether she plans to run for president in 2024.

Haley has been crisscrossing the country to help fellow Republicans running in elections this year and in 2022. She has not made any announcement about her White House ambitions, and instead, has said she is squarely focused on the 2022 midterms, when the GOP will try to win back majorities in the House and Senate and increase their margins in governorships and state legislatures.

To date, the Reagan Foundation & Institute’s speaker series has featured remarks from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

