Nikki Haley respects ‘opposing views’ on abortion? Uh, no — she backs a national ban | Opinion

Some compromise

The author of a Sept. 8 letter (6A) wrote that Nikki Haley “recently advocated for the reconciling of opposing views” on abortion.

Haley supports a federal abortion ban. Her idea of reconciliation is apparently, “Agree with me or else.”

- Robert O’Rourke, Leavenworth

More culture

I read that The Star has two reporters covering restaurant news. (Sept. 10, 9A, “Tell us what you want: We’re listening”) Kansas City is filled with cultural events, and you don’t cover many of them regularly, except on Sunday by Patrick Neas. I would like to see more coverage of cultural events such as opera, ballet and the many theaters around town — especially the latter.

- Dolores Ann Moore, Westwood

Future power

Utilities often cite cost concerns in their resistance to clean energy. But thanks to new federal opportunities through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, our utilities have an opportunity to modernize our grid with wind and solar, and Missouri cannot afford to be left behind.

Kansas City-based Evergy has already closed some coal plants and increased its renewables-based energy generation. But recently, Evergy has backtracked, saying it will continue relying on dirty fossil fuels such as gas. This is disappointing but does not need to be the end of the story.

With the IRA’s $391 billion for environmental measures, utilities can accelerate the shift from coal to clean energy without an undue financial burden to them or their customers. This is estimated to bring $6.6 billion of investment in large-scale clean-power generation and storage to Missouri between now and 2030.

Rural communities, often left behind, also stand to benefit, with the government covering up to $970 million in clean-energy project costs. The policy also offers tangible incentives for homeowners, renters and businesses. And IRA investments are poised to generate about 90,000 new jobs over the next decade.

More of Missouri’s utilities must decide that embracing clean energy is not just an environmental imperative, but an economic development tool. Missouri can embrace change and shine in the new clean-energy era.

- James Owen, Executive director, Renew Missouri, Columbia

No blockades

Tommy Tuberville is not the first U.S. senator to single-handedly use the protocol of unanimous consent to keep legislation or appointments bottled up in committee. (Sept. 7, 5A, “Senator digs in on blocking 301 military promotions”) Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson come to mind.

This dangerous practice needs to be abolished. I propose that a minimum of two committee members should be required to keep legislation from coming to the Senate floor for a vote — one member from each party.

- Peg Nichols, Olathe

Smart spending

Missourians have a limited time to get federal money for our state. The Inflation Reduction Act provides “Solar for All” grants for solar energy generation. Grant applications must be submitted by Sept. 26. Only 60 grants are available, and if the money is not awarded, it is lost.

I understand that Missouri is applying. Thanks to our leaders who have acted on this. It is available to states, municipalities, Tribal governments and some nonprofits.

The program requires 40% of these funds be designated for disadvantaged areas overburdened by pollution. It is important that this money be used wisely.

This is an opportunity for our state to move away from dependence on fossil fuels. It would also create many new jobs. I hope our leaders will assure that the funds are allocated to historically disadvantaged communities.

- Janice Friesen, Kansas City

Speaking for many

I want to thank you for printing the letter from Genie Park of Shawnee headlined “Enough already.” (Sept. 7, 12A) Many of these letters you print speak for the rest of us. Also, I think there have been interesting articles published in The Kansas City Star recently. Of course, we still love the comic strip “Pickles” and appreciate the news about the arts that are so outstanding here.

- Sylvia Smith, Lee’s Summit