Nikki Haley Responds To Trump Question With Weird Confession About Husband

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday commented on her marriage in response to a question about her criticism of Donald Trump.

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto asked Haley if she was worried about receiving “the wrath” of Trump supporters “who are pretty much in lockstep with him and make up a large part of the Republican base right now?”

“His voters, and supporters, and the American people want the truth. I just speak hard truths,” responded the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina.

Then came the comment:

“You’ve got some people who are mad that I don’t love Trump 90%, you know, 100% of the time. I don’t love my husband 100% of the time.”

Watch the video here:

Nikki Haley: "I just speak hard truths. You have some people that are mad that I don’t love Trump 100% of the time. I don’t love my husband 100% of the time... I call it like I see it. I think he was the right president at the right time." pic.twitter.com/ZjGU0czpg3 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 11, 2023

Haley married Maj. Michael Haley in 1996. They have two adult children.

“You’ve got some people who are upset that I don’t disagree with him a hundred percent of the time,” Haley continued to Cavuto about Trump. “I think he was the right president at the right time. I call it like I see it. And so, look (...) I just think we need to move forward. Our country can’t keep dealing with this chaos and this negativity.”

Cavuto sought to clarify Haley’s stance on Trump, should he become the Republican nominee. Trump is currently the GOP frontrunner, polling at more than 50%. Haley is fourth on 3.6%, behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (20.9) and former Vice President Mike Pence (6.1).

“Does that mean he’s the wrong president this time? If the Republicans nominate him as your leader and as your presidential candidate, you would not support him?” Cavuto asked.

Haley admitted she’d back the GOP nominee, whoever it is.

So, even Trump.

“I have said and I say it to every Republican candidate who’s gonna get on that debate stage. I will support the Republican that comes out of that,” she said. “Certainly, I want it to be me but I want to support the Republican.”

Trump “has every right to run, just like everyone else,” Haley added.

