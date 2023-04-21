Nikki Haley rips Newsweek for question about her dress at daughter’s wedding

Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) went after Newsweek Friday after the outlet published an article focused on the dress she wore at her daughter’s wedding.

The story, headlined “Nikki Haley’s White Dress at Daughter’s Wedding Sparks Fierce Debate,” centered on social media chatter pointing out that traditionally, only the bride wears white to a wedding. Haley had shared a photo showcasing the family’s outfits at her daughter Rena’s wedding earlier in April, which garnered social media attention.

After the Newsweek article was published Friday morning, Haley took to Twitter to share an email from the writer, Gerrard Kaonga, asking her for comment on the color of her dress and whether she and her daughter discussed their ensembles ahead of the wedding.

“This is why people don’t trust the media,” Haley said alongside the screenshot of the email. “Liberal ‘journalists’ spend their time harassing conservatives about outfit choices. Grow up, @Newsweek.”

“P.S. The dress was gold.”

— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 21, 2023



P.S. The dress was gold. pic.twitter.com/zDPTFPZSsl — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 21, 2023

Haley became one of the first Republicans to formally announce her 2024 presidential bid in February. In the weeks since, she has struggled to gain momentum in the polls, coming in at just 5 percent in a new Wall Street Journal poll Friday that showed former President Trump with 48 percent of Republican support and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet formally entered the 2024 presidential race, with 24 percent.

