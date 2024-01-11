Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to clash in final Republican debate before Iowa caucuses

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis were set Wednesday night to clash one-on-one in a final Republican debate before the Iowa caucuses in which they hope to derail former President Donald Trump’s seemingly unshakable grip on the nomination.

With each of them hoping to elbow out the other, Haley and DeSantis will get their first chance to spar without the distraction of lower-performing candidates like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out hours before the clash.

But regardless of what happens at the debate, Trump remains the overwhelming favorite in Iowa and nationwide, despite his mushrooming legal woes.

The former president skipped the debate again, insisting he is already the presumptive GOP nominee even before Iowa or New Hampshire voters go to the polls.

He instead planned to appear at a town hall on Fox News at the same time as the debate.

The first two-person debate could be an initial step toward either Haley or DeSantis getting a clear shot at Trump.

The Florida governor in particular is almost sure to come out swinging hard against Haley on issues like transgender rights, abortion and her supposed weakness against China.

After months of declining poll numbers, DeSantis is unexpectedly fighting Haley for second place in Iowa, a state on which he has virtually staked his campaign and in which evangelical Christian conservatives are the dominant voting bloc.

For Haley, the debate could give her a chance to jump-start a campaign that has been rising in the polls for months but hit a speed bump when she failed to cite slavery as the cause of the Civil War.

“Now she’s in a situation where she’s getting scrutiny, and it’s almost like every day she answers questions, something happens where she’s putting her foot in her mouth,” DeSantis told reporters Tuesday.

The debate comes just a few hours after Christie announced he is suspending his long-shot campaign.

He left the race with a challenge to the remaining candidates to call out Trump as being unfit to serve, a plea they are unlikely to heed.

In an unscripted moment caught on a hot mic, Christie derided Haley and predicted she will “get smoked” by Trump.

After several debates filled with dark-horse candidates and verbal bomb throwers like Vivek Ramaswamy, the new clash could give voters more insight into the two main rivals to Trump.

But it remained to be seen if either one would depart from the basic script of promoting themselves and blistering their rival for second place, while mostly keeping quiet about Trump.

DeSantis in particular has spent months mostly pulling punches about Trump as part of a strategy to woo Trump-supporting voters by portraying himself as a younger MAGA loyalist without the former president’s baggage.

Haley has also treaded lightly around Trump’s obvious flaws, even though her base of support is among moderate Republicans who want the party to move on from him. She touts polls showing she would be a formidable rival to President Biden in a general election.

The former U.N. ambassador’s GOP strategy involves outperforming expectations in Iowa and perhaps knocking off DeSantis, then riding momentum into New Hampshire.

Recent polls have showed Haley within striking distance of Trump in the Granite State, where political independents play an outsize roll. She could then theoretically get a clean shot at Trump in her home state of South Carolina.

