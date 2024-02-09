Nikki Haley says Biden lacks the 'mental capacity' to serve as president after Hur report

WASHINGTON — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley blasted President Joe Biden after a scathing report from special counsel Robert Hur released Thursday described Biden as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

The report, which comes after a year-long probe examining whether Biden mishandled classified documents, concluded that the president will not face charges. However, investigators claimed Biden’s memory “appeared hazy” when discussing the war in Afghanistan.

“Yesterday was a wakeup call for the country. The White House is not a taxpayer-subsidized nursing home. It is clear to most Americans that Biden lacks the mental capacity to effectively serve as president,” Haley wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The report also alleged that Biden couldn’t remember when he served as vice president or the exact year when his son, Beau, died.

Haley also attacked former President Donald Trump in her statement as she competes for the GOP presidential nomination against him.

“Donald Trump has his own mental deficiencies, is prone to temper tantrums and wild rants, and confuses countries and who was in charge of Capitol security on January 6,” Haley wrote.

Haley is referring to Trump’s mixup at a rally in New Hampshire just days before the state’s primary last month, where he conflated Haley with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, when discussing security of the U.S. Capitol before the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that Pelosi rejected his request of deploying 10,000 National Guard troops that day.

“I have long said the first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate will win the White House. Democrats appear on their way to doing just that. Trump runs about even with the enfeebled Biden; he would get crushed by a Democrat with a pulse,” Haley added.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley blasts Biden after release of classified docs report