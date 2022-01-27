Nikki Haley says Biden should 'step down and take Kamala with him' because the US looks 'weak' on foreign policy heading into the Beijing Olympics

Former Ambassador of the United States to the United Nations Nikki Haley. DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley called on President Biden and VP Harris to resign.

In a Fox News radio interview, Haley said Biden should " step down and take Kamala with him."

Haley also said she's worried the US will look "weak" on foreign policy at the Beijing Olympics.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in a Fox News Radio interview on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to "step down."

"If Biden loved our country, he would step down and take Kamala with him because the foreign policy situation is beyond dangerous at this point," Haley said on the "Guy Benson Show."

If both Biden and Harris were to leave office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would become president.

Haley, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate who was appointed to her UN post by former President Donald Trump in 2017, presented her critique of Biden's foreign policy in the context of the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

"The reason I pushed so hard for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics is because if they get a pass and we get past these Olympics and we still look weak, they're going to do whatever they want because they can," Haley said in part, referring to the Chinese government.

Biden has called for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics — meaning no US government officials or dignitaries will be in attendance — while still allowing the athletes to compete. Unlike Haley, Trump has not called for a boycott either.

Earlier in the interview, Haley ticked through a series of qualms she has with the Biden administration on the international stage.

"We're suffering with the fact that, with the fall of Afghanistan, I mean you've got anywhere from Putin, Xi, Kim Jong Un in North Korea to the Ayatollahs in Iran, they all get what an amazing opportunity this is," she said. "They know that they've never had a weak president like this before. They know they probably never will have another one again, so they are trying to get everything they can."

Story continues

During his lone term in office, Trump spoke fondly about each of the Russian, Chinese and North Korean leaders Haley mentioned, part of a broader pattern experts have described as enabling and emboldening strongmen and dictators who want to hold onto their power for life — or be "president for life," in Trump's words.

Haley added that she doesn't think Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to invade Ukraine because it would be unpopular domestically, and that he is simply "trying to leverage."

While Haley has been the subject of 2024 speculation, she is one of several high-profile Republicans who have come out to say they won't challenge Trump if he runs again.

Read the original article on Business Insider