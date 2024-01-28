Nikki Haley says GOP primary race is ‘far from over,’ goes heavy on Trump attacks during CCU campaign stop

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday branded herself a “new generational conservative leader,” warning of unrest and chaos that would come with another Trump presidency.

“I voted for Donald Trump twice. I was proud to serve America and his administration. The problem is, chaos follows him,” Haley said at a CCU campaign stop. “And we can’t be a country in disarray in a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We can’t survive it.”

At least four hecklers disrupted Haley during her nearly hour-long speech, including one person who accused her of accepting money from pro-war groups and other who said they supported Trump.

Haley, a military wife, defended their right to protest.

Despite losses in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire and trailing Trump by nearly 30 points ahead of South Carolina’s Feb. 24 GOP primary, Haley vowed to stay in the race.

“Only two states have voted … this is far from over,” Haley said.

Haley reissued her challenge for Trump to debate her.

“America deserves answers, and Donald Trump won’t give them to you, so we’re going to keep asking to get on a debate stage,” she said. “Man up, Donald. I know you can do it.”

Haley also dismissed not winning out on endorsements from top South Carolina elected officials including Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, who are all backing Trump.

“He completely surrounds himself with all these political elitists. The same group that has done nothing for us on wasteful spending and getting rid of it. The same group that continues to keep our education down instead of lifting up our kids,” she said. “You can have them. I don’t want ’em.”

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.