Nikki Haley Says Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black American Pastor, Should Be 'Deported'

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who served under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)—a Black American pastor—should be “deported.”



During a rally for Warnock’s Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, Haley talked about being the daughter of immigrants, telling the Georgia crowd, “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days. They worked to come into America and they love America. They want the laws followed in America. So the only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock.” The crowd cheered.

That’s a pretty stunning thing to say. Deported to where, Nikki? Reverend Warnock was born in Georgia; his dad served in the U.S. Army in World War II, and he is currently serving in the U.S. Senate. Essentially saying this man should “go back to Africa” is quite a closing message, two days before a midterm election.

Now that wouldn't be daughter of immigrants Nikki "Nimrata" Haley using the "Go back to Africa" racist trope that damn near every Black person in America has heard since childhood, would it? — Portia ♍️ McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) November 7, 2022

The race in Georgia, a former red state that recently gave Democrats control of the Senate by electing Warnock and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in 2020, is shaping up to be a nail-biter. Despite Walker’s inane comments on the campaign trail, his abuse of his ex-wife, flashing a fake police badge at a debate, and lying over and over about having paid for abortions, mainstream Republicans like Haley and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have continued to prop him up, because the GOP desperately needs to flip that seat. RealClearPolitics’ latest aggregate of polling shows that it’s working: Walker leads by half a point. The latest polling from FiveThirtyEight shows the former Georgia footballer leading by an entire point.

The final push for Walker seems to be painting him a man who keeps trying. Haley called Walker on Sunday “a good person who has been put through the wringer and has had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at him.” In other words, Haley is campaigning for him because he’s running in the right party—otherwise, she might be calling for his deportation.

