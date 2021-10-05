Nikki Haley says she will work with Trump come 2024

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Tuesday the GOP needs former President Donald Trump and that she would consult him before launching a 2024 presidential run.

The former governor of South Carolina will appear at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, and called the 45th president a friend who serves an invaluable role in the GOP.

"He has a strong legacy from his administration," Haley said. "He has the ability to get strong people elected, and he has the ability to move the ball — and I hope that he continues to do that. We need him in the Republican Party. I don't want us to go back to the days before Trump."

Haley, 49, said in April that she would not run for president in 2024 if Trump did so.

However, that sentiment seemed "slightly less absolute" on Tuesday.

"In the beginning of 2023, should I decide that there's a place for me, should I decide that there's a reason to move, I would pick up the phone and meet with the president," she said, according to the Wall Street Journal. "I would talk to him and see what his plans are. I would tell him about my plans. We would work on it together."

