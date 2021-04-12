Nikki Haley Says She Won’t Run for President in 2024 if Trump Does

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said Monday that she would support former President Trump if he chose to run for president again in 2024 and that she would not join the race if he were to do so.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” the former South Carolina governor said. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.”

While she said she has not spoken to Trump since before the January 6 Capitol riots, she said she had a “great working relationship” with the former president during her time as ambassador.

“I appreciated the way he let me do my job,” she said. “I thought we did some fantastically great foreign policy things together, and look, I just want to keep building on what we accomplished and not watch it get torn down.”

Haley’s comments come after she previously told Politico in the aftermath of the Capitol siege that it was a mistake for Republicans to listen to him and that she believed he would find himself “further and further isolated” in the future.

She told the outlet then that she believed that he would not run for federal office again.

Haley is seen as just one of a number of potential 2024 GOP candidates, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Senators Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark).

DeSantis emerged as the frontrunner among potential contenders in a poll by Echelon Insights last month, if former President Trump was not included in the field.

Seventeen percent of Republican respondents said they would vote for DeSantis in 2024 if Trump does not run, while former Vice President Mike Pence received support from 16 percent of respondents.

However, when asked whether they would vote for Trump or a different candidate in a GOP primary if it were held today, 60 percent of Republican respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” back the former president.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • SC’s Nikki Haley says she won’t run for president in 2024 if Trump seeks reelection

    “I would not run if President Trump ran,” Nikki Haley told SC reporters on the campus of South Carolina State University.

  • Haley says she'll back Trump, stand down if he runs in 2024

    Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender, said Monday that she would not seek her party's nomination if former President Donald Trump opts to run a second time. “Yes,” Haley said, when asked if she would support a second bid by Trump, in whose Cabinet she served for the first half of his administration. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said, asked by The Associated Press if a possible Trump bid could preclude her own effort, were he to announce first.

  • Nikki Haley: 'I would not run' in 2024 if Trump does

    The consensus, even among his detractors, is that should former President Donald Trump decide to make another run at the White House in 2024, he'd be the favorite to win the GOP primary. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) didn't do much to dispel that notion Monday. Haley is considered a potential 2024 candidate, but she told The Associated Press she won't enter the race if Trump launches another campaign, and was quick to say she'd support him if he did. I asked @NikkiHaley if she would support Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024. “Yes,” she told me. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” she added. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about, at some point.” Story upcoming pic.twitter.com/8uGwxk2s84 — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 12, 2021 Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations for nearly two years, said she "had a great working relationship" with Trump and "appreciated the way he let me do my job." But some analysts think fear, rather than fond workplace memories, drove Haley's most recent answer. Of course, neither Haley or Trump have announced they're running, and things could change significantly by the time a decision has to be made. But, for now, it seems Trump is still looming over what otherwise could be a wide open field. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Lionel Richie compares 16-year-old rocker girl to Janis Joplin following incredible performance

    Eight singers went home on American Idol Sunday night as the top 16 were revealed, and one of those lucky contestants was 16-year-old high school student Casey Bishop, who judge Luke Bryan previously stated was "the damn winner of American Idol," after her first audition. On Sunday, Bishop delivered a rocking performance of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," which not only blew the judges away, but also viewers at home. Bryan stated, "You can sing anything you want to. I mean, there's so many amazing notes in what you just did, and it was Soundgarden and it was crazy. It's just really impressive. And why you chose rock, I'll never know, but it's your thing and you can sing, no matter what you sing," while Lionel Richie gave the best compliment, as he shared, “It's fascinating to watch you because you start out as this fairy princess, and then you end up being close to Joplin. I don't know where we're going with this, but I want to know where the extra pair of lungs are on you, because you're holding these notes out to the point of just plain phenomenal." Finally, Katy Perry stated, “You're dangerous, and I like it."The other contestants probably think Bishop is “dangerous” too, because she’s a real threat in this competition.

  • West Brom keep slim Premier League survival hopes alive with Southampton victory

    Albion are eight points from Premier League safety with seven games left.

  • 'American Idol' recap: Top 16 give emotional performances after shocking fan vote results

    Did your favorite "American Idol" singer make the top 16? Here are the results of America's vote from Sunday's episode.

  • West Brom sink Saints to boost slender survival hopes, Everton frustrated

    West Bromwich Albion improved their slender hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League as they survived VAR controversy to beat Southampton 3-0, while Everton's fading top four bid was damaged by a 0-0 draw at Brighton on Monday.

  • HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ Is Basically Another ‘X-Men’

    The parallels are pretty clear.

  • Democrat says registration key to ousting SC's Tim Scott

    More than a year and a half ahead of the 2022 general election, a Democratic state lawmaker is mounting a bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, saying her campaign — with the aim of registering 150,000 new voters across South Carolina — has what it takes to tighten the margin Democrats have struggled to close in statewide elections. “This is a true grassroots effort, focusing on voter registration, engagement and mobilization,” state Rep. Krystle Matthews said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. Matthews, recently elected to her second term in the state House, represents a district that includes areas north of Charleston.

  • Ecuador goes with conservative banker in presidential vote

    Voters in Ecuador appeared to turn to a conservative businessman in Sunday's presidential runoff election, rebuffing a leftist movement that has held the presidency for over a decade marked by an economic boom and then a yearslong recession, while in neighboring Peru a crowded field of 18 candidates was virtually certain to result in a second round of presidential voting in June. Voters in Ecuador and Peru cast ballots under strict public health measures because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently strengthened in both countries, prompting the return of lockdowns and heightening concerns over their already battered economies. Peruvians also were electing a new Congress.

  • How to Line a Garden Bed

    Garden beds are staples in many backyards.They look even better—and stay healthier,too—if they've been effectively lined.Lining your beds helps keep thesoil where it's supposed to be.It also helps prevent weeds.You can line your bed withuntreated cedar wood for a rot-resistant natural insect repellent.If wood isn't your aesthetic preference, youcan also use stones or brick and lay themdirectly on top of your grass to form a bed.If you want even more variety, use recycledplastic or galvanized steel to line the area

  • McEnany: Media pundits fuel violent protests with irresponsible rhetoric

    The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to protests in Minneapolis.

  • Will Smith's Apple film 'Emancipation' pulled production from Georgia due to its voting restrictions

    The film, which was sold to Apple in a deal valued at $120 million, is the first major production to leave Georgia because of its new voting law.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Cops went to a Florida mom’s home on a child abuse call. Then they saw a Dr. Seuss book

    Dr Seuss books have made headlines lately, but not for this reason.

  • William and Harry's tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh show just how far apart they are

    The sentiments may have been similar – but the styles could not have been more contrasting. As the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex released very different tributes to their grandfather within 30 minutes of each other on Monday, it was impossible to resist reading between the lines. In days gone by, the royal brothers would have put out a joint statement commemorating such an important role model in both their lives. Yet with tensions between the two princes seemingly still bristling ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, we were left to decipher the coded messages contained within. William's 173-word missive was the first to drop on the Kensington Palace website at 2pm, paying tribute to "a century of life defined by service". Praising his grandfather as an "extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation", the seemly eulogy gave a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour". There was also acknowledgement of his "enduring presence... both through good times and the hardest days", a reference to his stalwart support following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he encouraged William to walk behind their mother’s coffin with the words: "If I walk, will you walk with me?"