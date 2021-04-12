Nikki Haley says she won't run for president in 2024 if Trump does

Orion Rummler
·1 min read
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday that she would support former President Trump if he ran for office again in 2024, and that she would not run for president if he did, the AP reports.

Why it matters: Haley is widely expected to seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Flashback: “He’s not going to run for federal office again,” Haley told Politico in an extensive profile in mid-February, referring to Trump. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

What she's saying: “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said, when asked by an AP reporter if a potential Trump bid would preclude her own run.

  • “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made.”

  • She said the last time she spoke to Trump was after the presidential election, but before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

  • Race to succeed Merkel heats up on Germany's center-right

    It's usually little more than a coronation, but the race to lead the German center-right into September's election just got interesting.Driving the news: Markus Söder, the prime minister of Bavaria, announced Sunday that he would be challenging Armin Laschet, who was only recently elected as the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and thus Angela Merkel's de facto heir apparent.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.As CDU leader, Laschet is the conventional choice to run for chancellor. A centrist in the Merkel mold, he would effectively be a continuity candidate.But Söder, the leader of the CDU's much smaller Bavarian sister party, is far more popular. With the CDU falling in the polls, his star has been rising.Söder said he'd talked the thing over with Laschet before jumping into the contest, and "we came to the conclusion that both of us are suitable and both are ready.”The state of play: It's not yet clear when the party will formally pick its candidate, but the CDU's top brass is already rallying behind Laschet, in an indication that he remains the favorite.The CDU's recent stumbles have led to a real prospect that when Merkel steps down after 16 years, she will be replaced by a chancellor from a different party.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "Nuclear sabotage" in Iran threatens nuclear talks in Vienna

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has threatened retaliation against "any power with knowledge" of Sunday's attack on an Iranian nuclear site, and said Iran would now accelerate its violations of the 2015 nuclear deal until the U.S. lifts sanctions.Why it matters: The apparent act of Israeli nuclear sabotage, which caused a blackout at the underground Natanz enrichment facility and may have caused significant damage, comes as the U.S. attempts to revive the nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If the Iranians do take additional steps beyond the boundaries of the deal, it could force the U.S. to move more quickly to salvage the agreement, or possibly to walk away from the table.What they're saying: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration "was not involved in any manner" in Sunday's attack, but she wouldn't say whether it might hamper the ongoing nuclear diplomacy.Psaki did say the U.S. still expects Iran to take part in this week's indirect nuclear talks in Vienna, which are set to resume on Wednesday.Before that happens, top national security officials from the U.S. and Israel will convene virtually tomorrow for a second round of high-level strategic talks on Iran, Axios' Barak Ravid reports.Led by national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, top national security and intelligence officials first met last month to share intelligence on Iran's nuclear program.Between the lines: One of the main understandings that emerged was a mutual "no surprises" policy. But it's unclear whether the Natanz explosion or Israel's recent strikes on Iranian ships came as a surprise to the White House.The Biden administration has distanced itself from both, creating the impression it disapproves of Israel's actions.The other side: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been increasingly vocal about his concerns around the nuclear talks.He recently said that Israel would not be bound by any U.S.-Iran deal, hinting that the Vienna talks will not prevent Israel from continuing its operations against Iran.Meanwhile, Zarif wrote UN Secretary-General António Guterres tonight, contending that a "grave war crime" had been committed at Natanz.Zarif accused Israel of attempting to use the attack to thwart the nuclear talks, according to state media. He said those efforts would fail, and "we will take revenge on the Zionists themselves.”The state of play: The Vienna talks are the most significant step yet toward a joint return to the nuclear deal. But while last week's talks "met expectations," a senior State Department official on Friday cast doubt on Iran's "seriousness of purpose."Iran refused to meet directly with the U.S. but held three days of talks with the nuclear deal's other signatories, while the U.S. communicated through EU representatives."We think it would be better if we could sit down with the Iranians. We’re not going to pay a price for that, so if they don’t want to meet with us, too bad," the senior official said.What to watch: There are at least two major hurdles from the U.S. perspective: Iran is insisting that the U.S. lift all of its sanctions before Iran unwinds its nuclear violations, and it's including even sanctions that aren't linked to the nuclear program.The talks will be “heading toward an impasse” if Iran's position remains unchanged, the official said on Friday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 10: George Floyd died from low oxygen due to officers' restraint, forensic pathologist says

    Week two of testimony at the Derek Chauvin trial came to an end with an important witness: The doctor who ruled George Floyd's death a homicide.

  • The Promise of Ron DeSantis

    The combination of hysteria and hostility with which the media are treating Ron DeSantis ought to be instructive to anyone who imagined that the unprecedented animus flung at President Trump had much to do with his unique characteristics. Trump was unique in some ways, but the media’s reaction was the same as ever: Any successful conservative, and any prominent figure who says conservative things, must be treated as the most dire threat to the Republic. There will be no balanced discussion of DeSantis’s virtues and flaws in the media; instead, to the extent he looks like the future for conservatives and Republicans, he must be treated as Public Enemy No. 1. For the media, it’s Destroy DeSantis time. The situation will remain thus until the threat has been successfully neutralized. Very shortly, the press will start explaining why DeSantis Is Even Worse Than Trump. And yet it’s exactly that hostility that has made DeSantis a national name. DeSantis is feasting on the media’s contempt for him. To conservatives, the failed and mendacious 60 Minutes attack piece amounted to DeSantis earning a Purple Heart. He took fire, and he survived. Not only that, he lobbed a few grenades into the enemy trenches. He fights. The comparisons to Trump come easily, but DeSantis also brings to mind Chris Christie and Rudy Giuliani, each of whom built a national profile that depended not only on policy successes but on combativeness with the press. (And all three men boast Italian heritage. Coincidence?) Giuliani and Christie both disintegrated, though, and that should give us reason to temper our enthusiasm for DeSantis’s prospects as a potential presidential nominee in 2024. The next presidential election is approximately 1,300 news cycles away. DeSantis should count on 1,300 days of nonstop bashing from the media. Perhaps he’ll emerge from this trial strong or perhaps the media will succeed in ruining him. DeSantis possesses the dream resume for a Republican presidential candidate: middle-class youth, stardom on the Yale baseball team, Harvard Law degree, a Navy career that included a tour of duty in Iraq, successful stewardship of a large and diverse state, no Swamp stink on him. So far, he has proved to be far better at selling conservative ideas publicly than his presumed rivals Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton. Yet to be a 2024 contender, DeSantis must first win reelection next year in Florida. Despite his national profile, a recent poll showed him tied with state Agricultural commissioner Nikki Fried, his likely Democratic challenger. (Another poll gave DeSantis a nine-point lead). DeSantis would presumably need to beat Fried, or whomever the Democrats put up, by a healthy margin to be well-positioned as a national candidate. To call DeSantis a Trump epigone, suggesting he might even represent “competent Trumpism,” as one ally put it to the New York Times, or comparing his pugnacious style to the ultimately failed models of Christie or Giuliani, is to neglect a more intriguing comparison. Ronald Reagan was a proven, experienced governor of a large and diverse state. Reagan was known to be combative with the media, to reject their premises, and to command news conferences and debates. Unlike Trump, Reagan brought to his presidential campaign a knowledge of how to manage a large and unwieldy government. There is a lot of well-justified concern on the right that the party has been irreparably fractured by recent events, but DeSantis would, like Reagan, be a powerfully uniting force between Mitt Romney-adjacent suburban voters who see the presidency as a question of managerial competence and Trump lovers who prize the more theatrical aspects of the job, especially the part that involves figuratively punching reporters in the nose. For better or for worse, it is now a core GOP value to despise the media. Any potential GOP presidential candidate will have to be prepared to serve as steward of the executive branch, commander in chief of the armed forces and No. 1 media critic. The many conservatives who questioned whether John McCain was too naïve about the press’s pre-2008 fondness for him, and whether Mitt Romney was simply too nice to win, can have no such reservations about DeSantis. So far, he’s simply better at smacking around the media than Rubio, Cruz, Hawley, and Cotton. Unlike Trump, he is able to lay out a lawyerly presentation of the simple facts while doing so. Moreover, the proud tradition of the GOP is to look outside the Beltway for potential presidents. Our continuing frustration, as Republicans, is that we are so often cursed with standard-bearers who either fumble with words (both Bushes, Trump) or who speak conservatism as a foreign language (McCain, Romney). We believe we’d win the presidency most of the time (albeit maybe not in disaster years such as 2008) if we could always field a candidate who properly and vigorously and attractively articulated the conservative vision of everything. At the moment, DeSantis looks like our best bet. On the other hand, the media have plenty of time to shred him. And of course, should Donald Trump run again, neither DeSantis nor anyone else would stand much of a chance in the Republican primaries. It’s still Trump’s party, if he wants it to be.

  • Ratcliffe calls Hunter Biden's claims 'completely false narrative'

    Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on the Hunter Biden story, arguing that the media has 'misinformed the America people' in a wide-ranging interview on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'

  • Letters to the Editor: My widowed mother was a victim of anti-Asian hate. This is how you can help

    Claudia Choi, whose mother received a racist letter days after her father's funeral, implores readers to prevent hateful acts against Asian Americans.

  • The Wild Story of a Fake White House Reporter Who Got Real Questions Answered

    "I wouldn't even say I 'impersonated' a journalist, I'd just say I was being a journalist," the person behind the persona told PEOPLE

  • Former N.C. governor expected to launch Senate bid this week

    Pat McCrory, who was ousted from the governorship in 2016, is set to enter the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr.

  • So, How Long Does The COVID Vaccine Actually Last?

    As of Friday, roughly 20% of people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With millions of people receiving at least one of the three approved vaccines each day, widespread immunity against the coronavirus is slowly becoming a reality. But, as more vaccinations are rolled out and life inches back to pre-pandemic times, the question of how long that immunity will last after the final shot is on a lot of people’s minds. According to new research from Pfizer and Moderna, it looks like COVID-19 immunity will last at least six months in fully vaccinated people, though studies are ongoing. In a statement released by Pfizer-BioNTech on Thursday, immunity against the coronavirus is confirmed to last at least half a year for people who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer shot. The company, following an observation of 927 symptomatic cases during its phase 3 study, concluded that its vaccine remained 91.3% effective against the virus for up to six months after. Pfizer also confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective against severe disease, as defined by the CDC; 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 symptoms, as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and 100% effective against the highly transmissible B.1.351 variant of the coronavirus. The Moderna vaccine also appears to remain effective in fighting against COVID-19 for at least six months after the second shot, according to an April 6 report in The New England Journal of Medicine. The vaccine showed a 94% efficacy in the company’s own phase 3 trial, in which 33 adults were tested. Moderna will continue to monitor the subjects’ antibody levels in the coming months. What will these findings mean for future booster shots and prolonging the vaccine’s effectiveness? Given the still very new nature of this data, medical experts just aren’t sure yet. For the Moderna vaccine, scientists contributing to The New England Journal of Medicine reported that they are “determining the effect of a booster dose to extend the duration and breadth of activity against emerging viral variants.” Pfizer also appears to be determining the need for a booster shot; its Thursday press release includes mention of “a potential second booster dose of BNT162b2 [the Pfizer vaccine sequence] and/or a potential booster dose of a variation of BNT162b2 having a modified mRNA sequence.” Experts will no doubt advise people who have been vaccinated to receive booster shots if and when they are developed. Until those shots become reality, those of us who have been partially or fully vaccinated can rest easy knowing that we remain between 80 to 90% protected against COVID-19 for the time being. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Are ComingPeople Are Having Period Symptoms Post VaccineThe COVID-19 Vaccines May Have Surprising Benefits

  • Take a Deep Dive Into Royal Family History With Our Interactive Windsor Family Tree

    It's a comprehensive who's who of Queen Elizabeth's family, from her grandparents (the first Windsors) to little Archie Harrison and every cousin in between.

  • The Internet Can’t Get Over Phoebe Dynevor’s Stunning BAFTAs Look

    All we have to say is "flawless, my dear!"

  • Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Buy $9.7M Home in Jupiter, Florida

    The 11,300-square-foot estate is about a 20-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago

  • Mistaking Asian woman as white, Asian man attacks her over hate crimes, CA cops say

    Police said the man attacked the woman for “retaliation for hate crimes committed against the Asian community.”

  • Antibody cocktail ‘rapidly’ prevents and treats COVID, study finds. Here’s how

    It can reduce risks of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 81% if not already infected with the virus.

  • Brooklyn man pleads not guilty to using Bloomberg reporter's information for insider trading

    A Brooklyn man pleaded not guilty on Monday to insider trading charges, after prosecutors accused him of using information from a Bloomberg News reporter about certain deals to trade. Jason Peltz, 38, entered his plea through his lawyer before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann in Brooklyn. On March 23, a federal grand jury indicted Peltz for trading on "material nonpublic information" obtained from a company insider and a financial reporter.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she 'missed out on interacting with boys' because she was homeschooled

    The model, who married Justin Bieber when she was 21, said she barely spent any time around boys in high school because she was homeschooled.

  • Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?

    Duncan McGlynn/Getty ImagesThe shamelessness of Britain’s Prince Andrew really does take some beating.He has suggested that a photograph of him with his arm around a teenage sex trafficking victim was faked because he has “chubby fingers.” He said that same woman’s description of him pouring with sweat at a nightclub must be a lie because he cannot sweat (he can). He ascribed his week-long 2010 visit to Jeffrey Epstein to his extreme sense of honor. Don’t even mention his love of pizza.Prince Andrew Says Prince Philip’s Death Has Left ‘Huge Void’ in Queen’s LifeIncredibly, Andrew now appears to be using his father’s death to crawl out from under the rock of royal exile to which his brother Charles, who has long struggled with him, banished him after the disastrous November 2019 Newsnight interview in which those, and many other questionable claims, including the cynical lie that he would co-operate with law enforcement inquiries into Epstein’s crimes, were made.Coming out of church on Sunday morning, just 48 hours after the death of his father, whose greatest disdain was reserved for royals embarrassing the family, Andrew made a beeline for the camera and started giving what appeared to be an off-the-cuff interview to a news camera about how the entire royal family was “all feeling a great sense of loss.”Andrew has clearly missed his media appearances. On and on he went. How grateful he was for the tributes paid to his father. How “calm” his father was as a man. He was also careful to suggest his father’s death had helped connect him to the proletariat, saying it “brought it home to me not just our loss but actually the loss that everybody else has felt, for so many people who have died and lost loved ones during the pandemic.”It was shockingly unshocking to see Andrew, not a drop of perspiration on him despite having gained a few extra pounds, bad British teeth and all, standing there in his black suit, acting like nothing had happened, freelancing away for the cameras.Maybe we had all just imagined the past year and a half, especially the bit where Prince Charles, now more than ever the acting head of the royal family, had stripped him of all his royal patronages, kicked him out of his office in Buckingham Palace, and removed his obscene $300,000 a year grant from the British taxpayer.It was, at first, all rather inoffensive waffle that was emanating from Andrew’s mouth. It might not have even made the evening news. But if there is one thing that is guaranteed to galvanize the British public, it is insight into that most mysterious of things: how the queen is actually feeling, up close and in private.Asked about the effect of Philip’s death on Her Majesty, Andrew, stunningly, decided to go there: “She described it as having left a huge void in her life,” he said, adding that she had described her husband’s passing as a “miracle.”His words were plastered over news websites and TV stations within moments.Given that Andrew was filmed outside the private Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle, which he had attended along with other members of the royal family including his younger brother, Prince Edward (who spoke more traditionally to reporters outside the chapel saying that his father’s death was a “dreadful shock”) there was at first an assumption that Andrew had been given permission to speak to the media. Had Charles had a change of heart? It seemed incredible, but was Andrew back on his way inside the charmed circle, entitled to free food and air miles once again?On Monday, however, leaks began trickling out suggesting that that assumption was far from an accurate characterization.Dan Wooton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast.Andrew’s fantasy of a comeback has been oft-reported over the past two years. And he is still at it, with a source described as “close to Prince Andrew” telling Wooton, “He still harbors thoughts that he can make a comeback. He genuinely thinks that’s possible.”If Andrew needs any further reminder that he is no longer welcome in public life or in British sitting rooms, and that his father’s death changes nothing, he may want to consider this statistic: Almost 400 people have already written to the BBC to complain about Andrew featuring on the corporation’s coverage.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A new DEA map shows where cartels have influence in the US. Cartel operatives say 'it's bulls---.'

    "The members and leaders of the organization are in Mexico, not in the US," a Sinaloa cartel operative told Insider.

  • Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

    One of the worst droughts in memory in a massive agricultural region straddling the California-Oregon border could mean steep cuts to irrigation water for hundreds of farmers this summer to sustain endangered fish species critical to local tribes. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees water allocations in the federally owned Klamath Project, is expected to announce this week how the season's water will be divvied up after delaying the decision a month. Several tribes in Oregon and California are equally desperate for water to sustain threatened and endangered species of fish central to their heritage.