Nikki Haley shoots up to 20% support in New Hampshire Republican presidential poll

Nikki Haley has shot up to 20% support in a new poll of New Hampshire Republican presidential voters as the former U.N. ambassador makes the case that she is the best one to go head-to-head with GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

Haley, who has been gaining support for several months on the back of strong debate performances, has floored rival Ron DeSantis in the Granite State, with the Florida governor slumping to fourth place and single digits in the CNN survey released Thursday.

Trump remains the dominant leader in the race with 42% in New Hampshire, which is the second state to participate in the GOP presidential contest after the Iowa caucuses.

Ex-president Trump, the de facto leader of the GOP, has more than double Haley’s support. But the 22% gap between Trump and his nearest rival is one of the narrowest margins any Republican poll has shown since he and DeSantis were considered to be locked in a close race late in 2022 and early this year.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie came in a strong third in the CNN poll with 14%. Christie, the strongest critic of Trump in the GOP field, has staked his campaign on a strong showing in independent-minded New Hampshire.

Vivek Ramaswamy slumped to 7%, putting him in last place of the five main candidates remaining in the race after the recent withdrawals of Sen. Tim Scott and ex-Vice President Mike Pence.

A fourth GOP debate is looming on Dec. 7, which Haley likely hopes will amount to a direct showdown between her and DeSantis.

Haley has recently surged into a tie with DeSantis for second place in a poll in Iowa, a state he claims as a stronghold. She is well ahead of the rest of the field besides Trump in her home state of South Carolina, which votes after New Hampshire.

Some pundits believe a single strong challenger to Trump would have a reasonable shot of making the race competitive, if one rival can effectively elbow others out of the race.

That would still be a tall order for Haley because DeSantis still believes he, not she, has the best argument to be the main rival to Trump.

Despite the jostling for position in the pack, Trump remains the overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination and take on President Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 dogfight.

