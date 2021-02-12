Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened to' Trump

Brendan Morrow
Nikki Haley is distancing herself from former President Donald Trump in a new interview, saying he "let us down" and predicting he will no longer "be in the picture" going forward.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, spoke with Politico about the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in a profile published Friday, as Trump is accused of inciting the riot in a second impeachment trial. She told Politico the former president has now "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have" and predicted he will not run for federal office again.

"I don't think he's going to be in the picture," Haley said of Trump. "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."

Haley went a step further by saying Republicans shouldn't have followed Trump and that he let the party down.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," Haley said. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

At the same time, Haley defended her time working under Trump in the interview, saying she still stands by the fact that he "was someone who cared about the country" and that "there was nothing to fear about him when I worked for him." But she went on to say that she's "deeply disturbed by what's happened to him" since the 2020 election and that "never did I think he would spiral out like this." Still, Haley dismisses impeachment proceedings against Trump as a "waste of time."

Haley is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender in 2024, and after conducting hours of interviews with her and people who know her, Politico's Tim Alberta confidently writes, "Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024." Read the full profile at Politico.

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Russia says it would be ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russia said on Friday it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday the EU was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Scoop: Biden considering prominent Republicans for ambassadorships

    Biden administration officials are weighing nominating prominent Republicans to ambassadorships — including Cindy McCain and former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake — to highlight the importance of bipartisanship in U.S. foreign policy, according to people familiar with their thoughts.Why it matters: President Biden hasn't put any Republicans in his Cabinet, but a move like this would symbolize a return to the Truman-era adage that partisan politics stops "at the water's edge."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It also would signal to other nations the Trump era is over, and Biden speaks for all Americans, not just Democrats.In addition, the potential nominations of two Arizona Republicans who clashed with former President Trump and endorsed Biden could boost Democrats, signaling a big-tent approach in a once-red state the new president won by some 10,000 votes.Biden aides say it's premature to discuss either name, and no decisions have been made about ambassadorships.What we are hearing: McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, has been discussed for the United Kingdom, while Flake has been mentioned for South Africa, as well as postings in Europe.Competition for plum ambassadorships, especially in Western Europe, will be intense, with Biden officials already hinting they won’t appoint as many donors as previous presidents. Cindy McCain, who testified to Biden's strengths during a speech at the Democratic National Convention, is likely to end up with an ambassadorship of some kind, though London isn't guaranteed.In addition to being the spouse of the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, she has been a prominent Republican figure herself nationally.Flake cast himself as a traditional Republican and emerged as a critic of Trump. He served as a Mormon missionary to South Africa as well as Zimbabwe.How it works: Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, is helping manage the process, deciding how to reward various supporters and donors, groups that are typically in the running for ambassadorships. Now that Tony Blinken has been installed as secretary of State, that process is accelerating, but final decisions about who gets what are weeks away. British media reported on the possibility of McCain heading to London in November, but those discussions are more advanced now.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Court won't delay extradition of 2 nabbed in Ghosn's escape

    A U.S. appeals court refused Thursday to put on hold the extradition of two men wanted by Japan on accusations that they helped smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box in 2019. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an emergency petition to halt Michael and Peter Taylor's extradition to give them time to challenge a lower court ruling. The U.S. government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday, according to the Taylors' lawyers.

  • Top ICC job goes to a vote after failure to agree on prosecutor

    Member states of the International Criminal Court will begin voting on Friday to select a new prosecutor for a nine-year term after failing to find a consensus candidate. A secret ballot will be held to pick one of four candidates remaining out of an initial field of 14 to replace lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who leaves on June 15. Former U.S. President Donald Trump's adminstration imposed sanctions last year on court staff including Bensouda over investigations by her office into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, including by American troops.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the 44-year-old senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • San Bernardino terrorist's mother sentenced for document shredding

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, Calif., was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22.

  • Georgia: Potential vote fraud case handed to prosecutors

    Georgia election officials say they’re referring for possible criminal prosecution a potential voter fraud case involving a group recently linked to one of the state's new Democratic U.S. senators — The New Georgia Project. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat elected to the Senate last month, is named as a respondent in the case because of his former ties to the group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It’s among 35 cases involving potential violations of election law being sent from the State Election Board to the attorney general or local prosecutors, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday.

  • Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine is a shot in the arm for the Kremlin

    It has been a long time since the Kremlin could claim a true soft-power victory: but in the development of its coronavirus vaccine, it appears to have finally found one. The Sputnik V, which was last week revealed to be 92 per cent effective by the latest trial data, was named after the satellite that Moscow sent into orbit in a world-first in 1957. The vaccine’s rushed registration last August was met with deep scepticism. But now the cheap, easy-to-transport jab is drawing envious glances from around the world, winning new friends in poorer countries and breaking ice with geopolitical rivals. Even after Moscow began a rollout to its citizens last year, there was widespread doubt about the value of the Sputnik V. Full trial data had not been released, many Russians noted, while the Kremlin’s announcement that it was slightly more effective than the Moderna and Pfizer jabs was taken in the West as mere propaganda. That changed with the release of Sputnik V’s late-stage trial data, showing in a publication in the highly respected Lancet that the vaccine did indeed rival the efforts of Western science.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Bill Barr stopped George Floyd’s killer from pleading guilty, report says

    Protests gripped the country for days after the killing as protesters called for accountability