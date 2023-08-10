Nikki Haley pledges to support GOP nominee ahead of primary debate

Candidate Nikki Haley vowed to support the eventual Republican presidential nominee, clearing her way to participate in primary debates. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Thursday said she has signed a Republican Party pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee in the 2024 election.

The vow means the former South Carolina governor and former ambassador to the United Nations will fully qualify for the first Republican National Committee primary debate, Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Haley announced her pledge on Fox News.

"I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for president of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the 2024 Republican presidential nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden," the document says of the likely Democratic opponent.

Haley changed the title of the document from "Beat President Biden Pledge" to "Beat President Harris Pledge," suggesting President Joe Biden won't survive, due to his age.

To participate in the first Republican primary debate, candidates must have at least 40,000 unique donors and poll at least 1% support in three national polls.

Former President Donald Trump, who was indicted on criminal charges last week for the third time, leads his competitors with more than $35 million in donations from more than 300,000 individuals and entities as of July 15, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Haley is among eight candidates to meet those qualifications for the debate, along with Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Ramaswamy and DeSantis have also signed the loyalty pledge.

Trump told NewsMax on Wednesday that he wouldn't sign it and has not committed to participating in any debate.

The RNC plans a second debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Sept. 27.