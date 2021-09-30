Nikki Haley slams Biden for attending Congressional Baseball Game amid Afghanistan, border crisis

Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, slammed President Biden on Wednesday for attending the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park and not focusing on his duties in the White House.

"The fact that Joe Biden has time to go to the Congressional baseball game but not time to take questions on Afghanistan or see the humanitarian crisis at the border is a disgrace. #DoYourJob #StrikingOut," Haley tweeted.

Haley has been pushing for the president to explain what led up to the chaotic and deadly Afghanistan withdrawal last month, telling Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Biden claimed none of his military experts said anything to him about keeping forces on the ground or at Bagram Air Force Base. "Well, clearly your generals said they did tell you," Haley said of Pentagon Congressional testimony this week. "So we need an answer. We need the truth on that because you’ve already lied once on that."

Haley has drawn speculation recently that she might run for president in 2024, consistently calling out Biden for what she sees as failed policies and she held a rally in Iowa this summer.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) speaks during a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (L) (R-VA) July 14, 2021 in McLean, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

She told the crowd last June the best reason to go to Iowa may be because "Iowa loves to elect badass Republican women," the DesMoines Register reported. She was talking about down-ballot candidates like U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst but the visit didn’t go unnoticed.

Last week, she criticized Biden for ignoring threats like China, Russia, North Korea and terrorism in his speech to the United Nations. "With Joe Biden asleep at the switch our friends don't trust us and our enemies are rejoicing," she said.

Others considered possible 2024 contenders include U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former President Trump.