Nikki Haley slams critical race theory, says America should not be 'divided by different shades of color'

Bradford Betz
·1 min read
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday slammed critical race theory as harmful to young people and a general hurdle to uniting the country.

"Critical race theory is going to hold back generations of young people," Haley wrote on Twitter.

Born in South Carolina, Haley said her parents, who immigrated to the U.S. from India, taught her "to focus on what brings us together not sets us apart."

"America should be united around shared values, not divided by different shades of color," Haley said.

LARGEST TEACHERS UNION SAYS CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS ‘REASONABLE AND APPROPRIATE’ FOR KIDS

Critical race theory, or CRT, is a school of thought that, broadly speaking, focuses on how power structures and institutes impact racial minorities.

CRT proponents generally view the world through the lens of power relationships and social structures rather than individuals. But opponents say CRT merely deepens racial division, manifests collective guilt for dominant groups and racializes seemingly innocuous concepts.

School districts nationwide have been scrutinized by parents in recent months over CRT-themed topics being taught in some classrooms and CRT seminars being offered to teachers and administrations.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

