Nikki Haley should stay in the Republican primary for as long as possible | Letters

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at her New Hampshire presidential primary watch party at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord, NH, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Haley was unable to secure enough votes to take the state's delegates from former President Donald J. Trump.

I sure hope Nikki Haley stays in the race for the Republican presidential nomination if for no other reason than to drive Donald Trump bonkers. It must really irk him that she hasn't folded like the others with the "I love you, Trump!" and the smirky awkward smiles. It makes you wonder if the other Republican candidates were really "in it to win it" or to be surrogates for Trump in attacking Haley. Only 15% of Republicans participated in Iowa. Why does Trump expect himself to be the automatic winner after only two states? There are still 48 states to go. Does he think campaigning and working for the nomination is beneath him? Does he expect an automatic coronation because he says so? The 91 indictments are not "election interference" like he tries to claim. His running for an election is "judicial interference" as an excuse to stay one step ahead of the law.

Diane Shuler, East Price Hill

