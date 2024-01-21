Nikki Haley Suggests Trump Is 'Not As Sharp' As He 'Used To Be' In Response To Jan. 6 Gaffe

Nikki Haley questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness while campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday, where she suggested the 77-year-old former president is “not as sharp” as he “used to be.”

Haley asked Republican voters to consider Trump’s age after he appeared to mix her up with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a campaign speech in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday.

Trump blamed his former ambassador to the United Nations for the Jan. 6 attacks, an accusation he’s repeatedly aimed at Pelosi, who was then speaker of the House.

“I wasn’t in D.C. on Jan. 6th,” said Haley, who left the Trump administration at the end of 2018. “I had nothing to do with the Capitol.”

Nikki Haley speaks to reporters after a campaign stop at the Monadnock Center for History & Culture on Saturday.

“It’s things like that,” she continued in footage from USA Today. “He said multiple times that he ran against President Obama. He didn’t run against President Obama. These things happen because, guess what? When you’re 80, that’s what happens. You’re just not as sharp as you used to be.”

New Hampshire governor and Haley supporter Chris Sununu echoed her concerns on “Meet the Press” Sunday, telling host Kristin Welker, “I mean, look, the point is you have two nearly 80-year-olds fighting this thing out.”

“That’s not what America wants. That is a great example of, this is not Donald Trump, the disruptor of 2016. This guy has lost his fastball.”

Haley and allies’ attacks on Trump’s age comes as she aims for an upset in the New Hampshire primaries, which will be held on Tuesday.

On Sunday, CNN released a poll that showed Haley still trailing behind Trump in the Granite State. According to research conducted by the University of New Hampshire, Trump has the support of 50% of likely Republican primary voters while Haley holds 39%.

