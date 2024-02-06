Nikki Haley Sums Up ‘Ranting And Raving’ Donald Trump’s Entire Campaign In 30 Seconds

Nikki Haley ripped the “chaos” engulfing Donald Trump in a new ad that slammed her Republican presidential primary rival that will air in her home state of South Carolina from Tuesday, ahead of the GOP primary there later this month.

“He just can’t help himself, the ranting and raving,” the narrator begins the 30-second spot called “Blessed.”

“Chaos follows him and he’s getting older,” the voiceover continues before pointing out that four-times-indicted Trump is only “running to settle old scores” because “it’s about him, not you” the voter.

The video then highlights Haley’s previous roles as South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during Trump’s first presidency.

Haley has ramped up her attacks on her former boss Trump in recent weeks as the GOP field narrowed. She’s repeatedly pointed out his verbal gaffes as a sign that he’s in “decline.”

The 77-year-old former president is “not as sharp” as he “used to be,” she said last month after he mixed her up with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a campaign speech in New Hampshire.

