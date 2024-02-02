Nikki Haley Trolls Donald Trump With Perfect Dress-Up Costume

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley taunted her rival Donald Trump with a spoof dress-up costume on Thursday.

Haley shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) of the parody outfit for “Weakest General Election Candidate Ever.”

The edited packaging said it included $50 million in legal fees (a reference to a new report that Trump spent that amount of donor funds on legal bills and expenses in 2023), terrible poll numbers, social media rants and temper tantrums.

Not included is a private jet, Trump’s preferred mode of transport, or Diet Coke, his favorite drink.

Democrats are ecstatic about the prospect of running against Donald Trump. They couldn’t dream up a worse general election candidate if they tried. Between his legal drama, his terrible poll numbers, and his confusion, Trump will hand Democrats a big victory. pic.twitter.com/mhWbeA6CxO — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 1, 2024

“Democrats are ecstatic about the prospect of running against Donald Trump,” Haley captioned the picture.

“They couldn’t dream up a worse general election candidate if they tried,” the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations added. “Between his legal drama, his terrible poll numbers, and his confusion, Trump will hand Democrats a big victory.”

The post came as Haley continued to ramp up her attacks on her one-time boss, with recent polling suggesting Haley would currently beat President Joe Biden if she was the GOP nominee and competed against him in a general election.

Trump, meanwhile, has vowed to permanently ban donors to Haley’s campaign “from the MAGA camp.”

Related...