Nikki Haley turns Trump's "barred from MAGA camp" comment into merch

On Wednesday, Donald Trump made a pointed statement on Truth Social directed towards Nikki Haley's donors, writing, "Anybody that makes a 'contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp," and less than 24-hours later, Haley flipped the attack into a campaign merchandise opportunity.

“Enough said…Grab your shirt here!” Haley fired back on Thursday in a post on X (formerly Twitter) along with a link to a t-shirt that reads “Barred. Permanently,” which donors can purchase for five bucks.

"Trump says I'm not conservative. That makes me laugh," she writes in a later statement posted to X. "I’m a Tea Party governor. I took on the establishment in South Carolina. That’s why they didn’t like me very much. But I don’t care if the swamp likes me. I’m fighting for YOU."

As The Hill points out, after Trump's first warning regarding kicking Haley's supporters out of his club, one of his former staffers donated to her campaign.

“Done,” Sarah Matthews, who left the Trump administration after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, wrote on X, featuring a link to donate to Haley’s campaign. “Join me in donating to @NikkiHaley here.”