Nikki Haley: If Ukraine wins, China 'walks away' from Taiwan

STORY: The former U.S. ambassador to the UN is stubbornly bucking traditional political wisdom that foreign policy doesn't influence American voters at the polls and, despite her single-digit national polling, she is still singularly focused on winning over voters in a party where isolationism is increasingly taking root.

The campaign is making a strategic wager, advisers say, that Haley's full-throated support for Ukraine is more popular among voters looking to move past former President Donald Trump, than with the Republican Party writ large.

Haley said she uses her town halls to explain to voters that her staunch support for sending more military equipment to Ukraine is to ensure they have what they need to fight the Russians, so that U.S. troops never have to be deployed there.

Haley's advisers argue that those Republicans least in favor of military aid to Ukraine are more likely to be Trump supporters, so pandering to them is not a sound tactic.