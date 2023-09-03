Nikki Haley re-ups call for competency tests for older pols

GOP nominee hopeful Nikki Haley on Sunday again advocated for term limits and mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75, saying that “they need to let a younger generation take over.”

“I’m not saying that to be disrespectful,” the former U.N. ambassador told host Robert Costa on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” pointing to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as examples. “At what point do they get it’s time to leave?”

McConnell, 81, has had his health and future questioned following a second incident where he froze for nearly 30 seconds during a press conference in Kentucky last week. Feinstein, 90, faced multiple health setbacks this year after an extended battle with shingles and a fall last month. Pelosi, 83, stepped down from her leadership role following Democrats’ loss of the House, prompting questions about whether she intends to keep a seat she’s held since 1987.

“We want to go and start working for our kids, to make sure we have a strong national security, to make sure we have a stronger economic policy, to make sure that America is safe. And we can’t do that if these individuals refuse to give up power,” Haley said.

According to research from the Pew Research Center, the median age for voting House members is 57.9, a slight decrease from the 117th Congress. On the Senate side, the median age is 65.3 years.

Haley is 51 years old. In February, she first made a call for testing of politicians over the age of 75, a group that also includes President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, both of whom are running for the presidency again in 2024. That call was widely criticized, even among GOP presidential contenders such as Vivek Ramaswamy who are quite a bit younger than 75.

McConnell's freeze-up Wednesday sparked a new round of questions on the subject.

“This is not just a Republican or Democrat problem, this is a congressional problem,” the former South Carolina governor said Sunday.

“There is a reason the American people want term limits,” Haley said. “It’s because they don’t want people staying there forever, they don’t want people drunk on the power.”

Speaking on mental competency tests, Haley said they should be basic tests with questions anyone could easily answer. The GOP candidate said that those running for office should also provide notes from their doctors on mental capacity.

“The American people are saying it is time to go. If they would approve term limits, the American people would show that,” Haley said. “But until then, they’ve got to know that look, we appreciate your service, but it’s time to step away.”