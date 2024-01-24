Nikki Haley to visit Mauldin this weekend following loss in New Hampshire: What to know.

Nikki Haley will visit the Upstate this weekend following her appearance in North Charleston on Wednesday.

The former governor and presidential candidate will stop by Mauldin High School, 701 E. Butler Road at 6 p.m. Saturday and the coastal town of Conway on Sunday. Tickets are required. To register, click here.

The visit to her home state comes just days after losing in New Hampshire to former president Donald Trump, where Haley was counting on independent votes to bolster her performance to be named the Republican nominee. It also comes a month before South Carolina's Republican Preference Primary on Feb. 24.

Still, Haley vowed to stay in the race.

"New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not last in the nation," Haley said.

The campaign launched two ads in South Carolina Wednesday morning, costing $4 million. The first ad "tells Nikki Haley's South Carolina story" while the second "reminds voters that Haley turned South Carolina into an economic powerhouse, cutting the unemployment rate from 11% to 4%, cutting taxes, and making sure American jobs went to Americans," according to a press statement from Haley's team.

"Nikki Haley took on the political elites when she ran for governor of South Carolina, and she’s ready to do the same thing again,” said Haley national spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas in a press statement. “South Carolina voters elected Nikki twice thanks to her conservative record of creating jobs, cutting taxes, and combating illegal immigration. They know that Nikki will always fight for them—not the D.C. establishment."

