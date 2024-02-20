Nikki Haley to visit Minnesota on Monday

Nikki Haley, the sole remaining Republican running against former President Donald Trump, will hold a campaign event in Bloomington on Monday evening.

Haley will stop at the DoubleTree hotel in Bloomington between campaigning in Michigan and Colorado.

Her Minnesota visit will be the first from a major presidential candidate this year. President Joe Biden stopped just across the state line in Superior, Wis., last month.

Haley's visit will come just over a week before Minnesota voters cast ballots in the March 5 presidential primary election, along with Super Tuesday voters in 12 other states.

The campaign released little information Tuesday afternoon, and it was not clear if the event would be open to the public.