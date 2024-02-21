Nikki Haley to visit Utah ahead of Super Tuesday

Nikki Haley, 2024 Republican candidate for president, interacts with voters after a campaign event in Newton, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Haley is set to visit Utah next week. | Samuel Benson, Deseret News

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is set to visit Utah next week as part of her journey crisscrossing the country to garner support ahead of Super Tuesday.

It marks the first time during this election cycle Haley has made a stop in the Beehive State.

At a forum held Tuesday by the Gary R. Herbert Institute, institute Executive Director Justin Jones announced the presidential hopeful will hold a rally at Utah Valley University’s Noorda Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the rally starts at 12:30 p.m..

Utah’s GOP presidential preference poll will take place during caucus meetings on Super Tuesday, which is March 4. Haley has made it clear she’s in the race for the long haul.

“Some of you — perhaps a few of you in the media — came here today to see if I’m dropping out of the race,” Haley said during a speech in South Carolina Tuesday. “Well, I’m not. Far from it. And I’m here to tell you why.”

Haley is vying with former President Donald Trump to emerge as the Republican Party’s nominee. As she does so, some prominent Utah leaders have given her their endorsement.

“Nikki Haley is a proven leader and a proven listener,” Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said in a press conference in early January. “Nikki Haley is the only Republican candidate who beats the incumbent (President Joe Biden) by 17 points. We cannot afford to sleepwalk into our future. It’s time for a new generation of leadership in the White House. It’s time for President Nikki Haley.”

First lady Abby Cox also endorsed Haley. “We invite both our bellow Utahns, as well as every American voter, to consider Nikki Haley’s solid leadership record on both domestic and foreign policy. She brings a steady hand, communicates a clear and honest path forward and never shrinks from principle.”

Other Utahns who have endorsed Haley include former Utah Rep. Rob Bishop, Utah Department of Commerce Executive Director Margaret Busse, State Sen. Michael McKell, R-Spanish Fork, and former state House Speaker Nolan Karras.

In addition to visiting Utah, Haley also plans stops in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado, Virginia, Washington D.C., North Carolina and Massachusetts.

The Utah presidential preference poll slated to take place on Super Tuesday would limit participation to registered Republicans who attend the caucus meeting in person. The Utah Republican Party said the poll would be held instead of a Super Tuesday primary. Henderson previously said she doesn’t think this procedural change would damage Haley’s chances.

“I don’t think the (preference) poll hurts Nikki Haley,” Henderson said. “Everybody is welcome, who is a registered Republican, welcome to attend caucus night and have their voice heard.”