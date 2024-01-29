Nikki Haley visits Myrtle Beach area: slams Trump, talks military, deals with hecklers

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley drove home the importance of the military, tax breaks and keeping Donald Trump out of office during a campaign stop Sunday in her home state.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, held a rally at the Williams-Brice Physical Education Center on the Coastal Carolina University campus in Conway. Around 650 people attended, according to Haley’s campaign staff.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune donned a large “Nikki Haley for President” button while she opened for the candidate. Bethune told The Sun News that she is Haley supporter and loves that Haley is a strong conservative who will fight for this country.

Nikki Haley sings line the chairs in the Williams-Brice Physical Education Center.

Haley and Trump are the lone Republicans left in the race to win the GOP nomination.

With the South Carolina primary looming next month, Haley repeated a point she made at a Charleston rally on Wednesday, saying Trump “threw a temper tantrum” after she earned 43% of votes in New Hampshire. She also questioned Trump’s competency.

Another point Haley brought up was military. She talked about how the United States has to build a strong military and take care of its veterans. At one point, a heckler got up and shouted that she wants to bring new wars. He was escorted out of the building while the crowd booed.

Afterward, Haley told the crowd, “Don’t be offended by that because my husband and every military member sacrificed for his right to do that.”

An important talking point Haley brought up was the economy. She mentioned how Trump increased the national debt and how she wants to bring tax cuts for small businesses.

What did Haley supporters think?

Attendees and Haley fans said they have concerns about Trump taking office. Kevin Bradley of Myrtle Beach said he worries Trump won’t make it to the ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case from Colorado in February to decide if the state can take Trump off the Republican primary ballot for engaging in an insurrection on Jan. 6. If the court sides with Colorado, this could potentially keep Trump off the presidential ballot in that state,/ according to The New York Times.

Larry Hall, of Loris, showed up with a “Make Space Great Again” Trump hat that he said he burned in his backyard shortly before coming to the rally. His wife Gloria said she thinks the United States will be in a better position if Haley is elected.

Larry Hall holds a Donald Trump “Make Space Great Again” hat. He has burned it prior to attending the rally. It was still wet and smelled singed.

If Haley doesn’t get the nomination, several people said they would vote for Trump for president. Bradley said he wants a Republican in office, even if that means Trump.

Haley, who served as governor from 2011 to 2017, lost to Trump by a significant margin at the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary in January.

As the primaries continue, it appears the 2024 election will come down to Trump or Joe Biden. Despite that, Haley has said that she is not backing down.

Registration to vote in the Republican primary closed on Jan. 25. The primary will be held on Feb. 24.