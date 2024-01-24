Daily Briefing: Nikki Haley vows not to quit

Former President Donald Trump defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary. Also in the news: With the Russia-Ukraine war's front line largely static amid icy weather, both sides seek to replenish their weapons stockpiles. We have a round up of who didn't get an Oscar nomination.

Haley promises to stay in the race after losing New Hampshire

The New Hampshire primary has long wielded the power to make or break presidential candidates. On Tuesday, all eyes were on the GOP race as Nikki Haley tried to build momentum against Donald Trump with a coalition that included moderate and independent voters.

While Trump prevailed over Haley Tuesday night, her campaign reiterated several reasons for staying in the race, starting with the fact that polls show a majority of Americans want a choice other than Trump and Biden in November.

In remarks to supporters, Trump blamed non-Republican independent voters for holding down his margin against Haley.

Haley quickly turned her focus to her home state of South Carolina, which holds its primary next month, saying "This race is far from over."

Joe Biden won a write-in campaign after skipping New Hampshire’s primary. A volunteer coalition, called Granite State Write-In, spent about $70,000 to deliver Biden a win even though his name wasn't on the ballot.

Supporters watch as New Hampshire presidential primary votes are counted in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Russian military plane crashes with 65 Ukrainian POWs on board

A Russian military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew and three people accompanying them crashed on Wednesday morning in Russia’s Belgorod region near Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash and it was also not known if anyone survived. With the war's front line largely static amid icy winter weather, battle recently has focused on long-range strikes. Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a major Russian missile attack that apparently was devised to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses had killed 18 people and injured 130. Read more

Ukrainian border guards patrol the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Chernigiv region on January 23, 2024, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Cold stretch shifts into warmer temperatures, rain and flooding

Areas across the country were hit with dangerous weather conditions as southern California and parts of the Southeast and Texas responded to flash flood warnings amidst heavy rainfall. The conditions produced severe flash flooding in San Diego, sweeping away cars and triggering a state of emergency in the area. The deluge and warmer temperatures this week follow below-freezing temperatures last week in parts of the South, leading forecasters to say the weather feels like "whiplash." Read more

Heavy downpours caused flooded roadways, car wrecks and water rescues across San Diego County, California.

Tony Blas points to the water line inside his home that flooded during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Abbott keeps up border security fight over razor wire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton said a legal battle over border security between Texas and the Biden administration "is not over." The reaction comes after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Department of Homeland Security to allow federal border officials to cut state-installed razor wire along the Rio Grande. The Texas Military Department, meanwhile, posted photographs Tuesday on X showing Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers assigned to Operation Lone Star adding more razor wire along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass. Read more

Texas National Guard soldiers install additional razor wire along the Rio Grande on January 10, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas.

'Barbie' among the biggest Oscar snubs of 2024

Scores of A-listers have been stumping for their respective films and performances, in a breakneck awards season truncated by the nearly four-month Screen Actors Guild strike. Tuesday's Oscar nominations announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences included shocking omissions, especially Greta Gerwig's absence for best director and Margot Robbie in the best actress category for their punching film "Barbie." Also missing from the nominees were Charles Melton for his first dramatic turn in "May December" and a best actor nod for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Maestro." Check out all the snubs here.

Photo of the day: Coco Gauff's inspirational shoes

Coco Gauff has secured her spot in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open for the first time in her career. Gauff’s shoes on the court caught everyone's attention, as they had messages written on them that narrated her journey to where she is now.

Coco Gauff plays a forehand in the quarterfinals singles match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during the 2024 Australian Open on January 23, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

