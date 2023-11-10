Nikki Haley is the winner and Vivek Ramaswamy is the loser of the third debate, according to poll

WASHINGTON - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who’s gaining ground in the Republican primary, was the clear winner of the third debate, according to a new poll.

A 538/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found that 34% of likely Republican primary and caucus voters who watched all or some of the debate said Haley performed best out of the five candidates on stage.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley greets audience members after the conclusion of the Republican National Committee presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on Nov 8, 2023.

Trailing behind her is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with a 23% rating, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with a 14% rating, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with a 8% rating and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott with a 5% rating.

But when asked which candidates performed the worst, 29% of voters picked Ramaswamy. Following him was Christie with a 24% rating, Scott with a 12% rating, DeSantis with a 6% rating and Haley with a 5% rating.

The poll had a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level for all respondents and 4.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level for debate watchers.

The debate, hosted by moderators NBC's Lester Holt and Kristen Welker and Salem Radio Network talk show host Hugh Hewitt, featured clashes between the candidates on President Joe Biden’s Ukraine funding plan, TikTok, abortion and Israel.

Ramaswamy in particular, who’s placing fourth in national polls, took sharp hits at Haley, asking voters, “Do you want a leader from a different generation who is going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels?"

Haley responded with a correction: “They’re 5-inch heels and I don’t wear them unless I can run in them.”

The candidates also made their case for why they would be a better president than former President Donald Trump, who is leading in the polls for the Republican nomination.

“He owes it to you to be on this stage and explain why he should get another chance,” DeSantis said. “He should explain why he didn't have Mexico pay for the border wall. He should explain why he racked up so much debt. He should explain why he didn't drain the swamp.”

But despite Haley’s success at the debate, the poll shows that 62% of potential Republican primary voters still have a favorable impression of Trump.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Haley wins third debate while Ramaswamy loses, according to a poll