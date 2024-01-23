Nikki Haley wins all six votes in midnight ballot in small New Hampshire town

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event Sunday in Exeter, N.H. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley scored an early victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary by collecting all six votes in the small town of Dixville Notch during the state's traditional midnight ballot on Tuesday.

"A great start to a great day in New Hampshire," Haley said in a post to the platform X. "Thank you Dixville Notch!"

The rural township in the north-central region of the state voted unanimously in a sweep for Haley just days after the Republican field narrowed to a two-person race with former President Donald Trump after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bowed out Sunday.

The handful of voters included four registered Republicans and two registered independents, who took only 10 minutes to cast their ballots.

Dixville Notch has held the late-night presidential primary since 1960, though its early results are not always seen as a reliable indicator of who will win the state-wide primary.

Four years ago, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the vote in Dixville Notch after receiving three write-in votes compared to one vote each for then-South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat, and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent.

John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio, won the race with three votes in 2016, edging out Trump with two votes.